Cadillac Announces The 2026 Lyriq-V As Its First Electric Performance Model

It's unclear how much power it will have or how much it will cost, but it will arrive early next year

The 2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V will officially launch early next year.

For the past two decades, all Cadillacs flying the V-Series performance banner have been powered by internal combustion. That will no longer be the case next year, as the automaker plans to bring a new level of performance to its midsize electric SUV, creating the new Lyriq-V model.

Cadillac didn’t share any technical specs for the first electric V-Series, but we can glean some information from another GM-built performance EV. The dual-motor Lyriq that’s already on sale already packs 500 horsepower, so it’s likely we’ll see output similar to the Chevy Blazer EV SS’ 595 horsepower. Since we’re talking about a luxury SUV here, it could be even higher — a nice, round 600 horsepower sounds nice to the ear, doesn’t it?

That is, if you can get past the fact that this is the first electric V-Series. With Tuesday’s announcement, Cadillac shared a short teaser video previewing the Lyriq-V’s performance chops. As you’d expect, there’s very little you can actually hear in the process, which is a far cry from the monstrous supercharged V8 engines of, say, the CT5-V Blackwing or the Escalade-V.

There are some minor aesthetic tweaks for the 2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V, including a revised grille pattern, darker trim and different wheels, as well as Brembo brakes. Inside, you get a special V mode button, just like you do in the brand’s other high-performance models.

It’s unclear at the moment how much the 2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V will cost, but expect it to be at least a little more expensive than the current dual model’s $75,000-or-so price tag. Bear in mind, though, while the standard Lyriq can take advantage of the $7,500 tax credit, there’s a non-zero chance the V-Series model will not. Unless Cadillac prices it only marginally higher, it’s likely the Lyriq-V will run above the $80,000 MSRP cap. We’ll have to wait and see.

Cadillac says the 2026 Lyriq-V will arrive early next year, in both left- and right-hand-drive variants. Markets will it will go on sale include the U.S. (naturally), Canada, Australia and New Zealand.