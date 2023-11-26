In this week’s post

We need the Toyota X-Van in the United States!

Honda built an awesome acrylic EV.

Bro, it was just a joke.

The first question comes from a fan who wants to get his hands on the Toyota X-Van concept, which was revealed at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show.

Q: (Via AskNathan@TFLcar.com) I once begged for the ID Buzz and now I pray to see the Toyota X-Van to go into production and come here!

I think the Toyota X-Van is so cool and it looks like it could be inexpensive. As long as they don’t go down the Volkswagen ID Buzz rabbit hole of overcomplicating things. I’ve always liked that you stand up for minivan owners and show others how good they are for utility. One day I will replace my trusty Honda Odyssey and I want to do it with something cool and different.

Can you tell me more about the Toyota X-Van Nathan? Its a electric?

– J Boston

A: Hi J!

I agree, the Toyota X-Van concepts are kind of cool. Unfortunately, they are concepts and the likelihood of production isn’t promising. That’s especially true for U.S. production. Still, if there’s enough consumer interest – you never know.

There’s very little information about what powertrain is hidden underneath the chunky body panels. I believe that the concepts are based on the TNGA-K (GA-K) platforms. As such, it could have a four-cylinder hybrid setup that’s similar to the next Toyota Camry. If that’s the case, there could be a possibility that all-wheel drive (AWD) could be part of the picture. Mind you: this is total conjecture coming from me. Toyota has said nothing about the powertrain.

I can say for sure that the Toyota X-Van concepts (there are three that you can see in the above vide) have unique features. The doors swing and slide outward, like a bus door. This means no “B” pillar, which allows for a massive side opening. All six seats have the ability to be configured in multiple ways. In addition, each van (they all have a theme) has novel cargo innovations.

One of the examples has a rear section of the van, ringed by air-conditioning vents. You can leave exposed foods in that area, and keep them cool. It’s an interesting, if unrealistic way of cooling food.

Anyway, the X-Vans may not come here, but it’s possible that Toyota could use some of the design ideas in future products.

We’ll see!

– N

The next question comes from a Honda fan who wants an inexpensive Honda EV.

Q: (Twitter@NathanAdlen) Thanks for answering my last question, but I wanted your opinion on an inexpensive Honda EV.

It looks like the Honda E will never come to North America and I’m sad. I saw an image of an adorable concept that was recently released. Maybe this is something more substantial that could be in Honda’s future production?

– Issak 0990

Senior Chief Engineer, Creation of Future Electrical Vehicles Innovative Research Excellence Honda R&D Co., Ltd. Takeki Tanaka

A: Ah, I think you’re talking about the Honda SUSTAINA-C Concept, which (like the Toyota X-Van concept above) debuted at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show.

Yea, it looks a lot more substantial than the Honda-e. Unfortunately, this is more about the exterior tech, and the components than the actual vehicle. You see, it has body panels made of a newly developed type of acrylic. It’s somewhat flexible, and can be injected with several different colors. Unlike paint, it shouldn’t be as susceptible to chips, bubbles and fading. According to Honda, the painting process is the most CO 2 -emitting process in automobile production. This process could cut CO 2 by up to 80-percent.

This acrylic is recyclable too. In addition, the exterior rear lighting can communicate. Yep, check out this video, and you’ll either love or hate the idea of a multi-configurable rear-end display.

– N

The last question – or series of angry comments and emails – comes from a video we posted about a tiny pickup truck.

Q: RE: “Americans are kind of dumb.”

Yea.. rather than repost the bazillion irritated, irked and plain pissed-off responses we received, I’ll keep it clean.

Simply put, many people didn’t take kindly to our video featuring an old JDM Honda Acty pickup truck. It’s a tiny Kei truck, that we recently acquired, and it’s cool. Still, it was never meant for the America consumer. We published a short video, and many people did not take kindly to the tone of the presentation.

A: Guys, please chill. Tommy was getting a rise out of you, and the joke (like many of ours) was tongue-in-cheek.

Look, we know the Honda Acty is: unsafe, underpowered, cramped, lacks useable towing capacity, will fall over if farted on, and it’s a poor choice for cross-country driving. In addition, it’s unnerving to drive on the highway. The damn thing is just too small for our huge interstates.

Still, as long as your state allows it: you can bring old ones into the country. That’s just what we did, and we’ve seen a lot of ranchers, farmers and off-road enthusiasts use these old Kei trucks – often. They make for a MUCH cheaper alternative to new, and even used side-by-sides. That’s just about all they’re good for in North America.

Thus, when you’re watching this video; please remember: we’re just kidding, joking, having a laugh. Cool?

In time, this little truck (and a few others) will be featured in a brand new video series!

Happy Thanksgiving for those of you who celebrate!

Cheers.