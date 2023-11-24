The 2024 Porsche Panamera May Look the Same, But There Are More Substantial Changes Under the Skin

(Images: Porsche)

This is it: the 2024 Porsche Panamera. Notice anything missing?

SUVs may be the kingpins of Porsche’s modern lineup, but that doesn’t mean the Panamera is just rolling off into the sunset. Quite the contrary: The automaker just rolled out a next-generation model in Germany Friday, packing a laundry list of changes from the previous cars. Not that you’d necessarily notice that at first glance, though, since the styling is admittedly a complete evolution.

Up front, the 2024 Porsche Panamera gets a new bumper design as well as revised, sharper “matrix” LED headlights with four distinct daytime running lights on each side, much like the new Cayenne. In the back, Porsche’s sedan retains the light bar aesthetic — that’s a brand hallmark these days — but the rear deck does get more of a recessed look to make that light bar a more eye-catching element from the back.

Take a look around the new Panamera, and you’ll find most of the sedan’s changes manifest under the sheet metal. Note I said “sedan” there, because there is no Sport Turismo wagon this time around. That’s hardly surprising, considering Porsche’s only sold 2,963 Panameras in the US through the third quarter of this year. So, take a fraction of a fraction…and you get the idea.

Porsche’s new interior design brings a screen, and another screen…and another screen!

One of the most distinctive pieces of the 2024 Porsche Panamera is inside, where you’ll pretty much find a pillar-to-pillar bank of screens. It’s not a completely uninterrupted piece like some modern luxury cars (and that’s probably for the better), but you do get a 12.6-inch instrument cluster as well as an optional 10.9-inch screen for the passenger, on top of your standard infotainment screen. Instead of the conventional gear selector, the new Panamera also changes it up to a toggle switch positioned just to the right of the steering wheel, freeing up some space to group the climate controls together in the center stack.

Unlike, say, the new 911, the 2024 Porsche Panamera also gets a relatively simple trim structure at launch. Three choices will be available, from the base Panamera, to the Panamera 4 and the Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid. The entry-level models get a 2.9-liter turbocharged V6 engine putting out 348 horsepower and 368 lb-ft of torque, with a 0-60 time of 4.7 to 5 seconds depending on whether you get the all-wheel-drive or rear-wheel-drive variant. Top speed caps out around 169 mph (or 168 mph, for the Panamera 4).

The real powerhouse of the lineup, naturally, is the Turbo E-Hybrid. That model packs an updated version of the brand’s 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8, as well as a 25.8-kWh battery pack for some all-electric driving capability. In all, this far more potent model shoves 670 horsepower and 685 lb-ft of torque through the 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. Porsche says that’s good for a flat 3.0-second 0-60 time, as well as a tip speed of 195 mph. It’s not quite as potent as the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid’s 729 horsepower, but that’s still probably rapid enough for those shopping an executive sedan. Mind you, there will almost certainly be a Turbo S E-Hybrid down the line.

Another reason to consider the hybrid, if you can afford it, is Porsche’s Active Ride system. The optional setup takes the ride well beyond what your standard coil-sprung setup offers, in that it can shore up the body roll in hard acceleration and cornering, as well as drop the ride height at highway (or track) speeds to make the car more aerodynamic. While it also lifts up to make ingress and egress a bit easier, it doesn’t lock into the higher position — not that you’ll really want to take your Panamera off-road anyway.

How much will the 2024 Porsche Panamera cost?

Like before, Porsche will build the new Panamera in Leipzig, Germany, where it also builds the compact Macan SUV. You can order this new model right now, with prices starting at $101,550 (including $1,650 destination) for the rear-wheel drive, V6 model. Stepping up to the all-wheel-drive Panamera 4 will set you back an extra $7,000, though it’s a useful option if you’re staring down the winter storm that’s barreling its way across the US as Porsche unveils its latest sedan. Both models will actually hit showrooms in Spring 2024.

But, what about the Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid? Unfortunately, Porsche did not disclose how much that car will cost just yet. The old Panamera S E-Hybrid cost just a shade under $200,000 before diving into the automaker’s notoriously fleshed out options list, so don’t expect this new one to really come in any lower than double the price of the base Panamera. After all, you’ll want Porsche’s InnoDrive system and rear-wheel steering, right? If so, it’ll definitely cost you.