2024 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Gets Basecamp Accessory Package

It's now available on the two-row model as well as the three-row Atlas and the smaller Taos

Volkswagen’s latest Atlas Cross Sport now gets the ruggedized Basecamp treatment.

While you can only get the off-road-leaning Peak Edition as a trim for the three-row 2024 Volkswagen Atlas, the automaker announced another path for Cross Sport owners on Monday. Now, you can get the Basecamp accessories package on the redesigned Atlas Cross Sport as well, in addition to the normal Atlas and VW’s tiny tike SUV, the Taos.

Rather than build it in as a trim level, VW takes the bring-your-own-Atlas approach, then charges $2,774 for the fill Cross Sport Basecamp accessory kit. If you only want certain pieces, you can go à la carte and order the front and rear bumper additions for $680 each. The beefier side skirts are $769, while the large fender flares are $645 for the full set. If you want to complete the look with fifteen52 Traverse MX wheels, those will set you back $315, plus the price of whatever 245/70-R17 tires you decide to fit.

Volkswagen first introduced the Basecamp as a concept for the 2019 New York International Auto Show. The Air Design-produced package offers a more rugged take on your SUV if you want it, though it’s worth noting you can’t get the package for either the sporty, street-focused R Line or the Atlas Peak Edition (naturally).

If you’re interested, you can order the accessory package or its pieces for your 2024 Volkswagen Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport or Taos right now.