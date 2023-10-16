2024 Nissan Rogue Gets Fresh Face and Infotainment Update

The 2024 Nissan Rogue gets a glow-up to keep it competitive against the RAV4 and CR-V.

So far this year, more than 211,000 examples of Nissan’s compact crossover have left dealer lots here in the U.S. That doesn’t mean the automaker (or any of its rivals) can take a breather, though, so the 2024 Rogue is getting some tweaks to keep it fresh against its biggest rivals. While this is still fundamentally the same car you’ve been able to buy since the 2021 model year, you’ll want to consider this latest model year if you’re looking for updated styling and some technological quality-of-life upgrades.

On the outside, the biggest change the 2024 Nissan Rogue brings is with its front and rear fascia. The V-Motion grille loses its large surround, so the grille area itself is noticeably larger. There’s also a more distinctive line that cuts from the headline toward the black lower fascia, so it has just a bit more presence than past model years. Around back,

Around back, Nissan gave the updated Rogue new inner taillights and changed up the lower portion a bit. To the casual observer, though, it’s just slightly different than it was before.

The Rogue’s infotainment system gets a notable upgrade

Base versions of the 2024 Nissan Rogue including the S and SV retain the old 8-inch infotainment display with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. However, the SL and Platinum trims get a new 12.3-inch infotainment unit to replace the outgoing 9-inch display, with Google Apps built-in. That’s a change we’re starting to see with several automakers, and it brings apps folks commonly use like the Google Assistant and Maps natively to the operating system without having to hook your smartphone in for Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity (though you can do that wirelessly on these upper trims).

If the infotainment update is a sign of the times, so is the switch to USB-C across the board. Eventually, we’ll have all new cars on the USB-C standard, though on a personal note it can be annoying to have to switch back and forth between the old standard and the new one in the interim. On the tech front, all 2024 Nissan Rogues equipped with NissanConnect services now get 3 years of service thrown in, instead of the former and relatively short 6-month trial period.

Under the hood, the 2024 Nissan Rogue is exactly the same as before.

You get a 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine, putting out 201 horsepower and 225 lb-ft of torque through a CVT. Front-wheel drive is still the default, while you can get all-wheel drive as an option across the lineup. All Rogues get Nissan Safety Shield 360 as standard fare, which includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, high beam assist and rear automatic braking. SV and higher models get the brand’s ProPilot Assist semi-autonomous system with adaptive cruise control and steering assist.

2024 Nissan Rogue pricing and availability

The updated Rogue will go on sale early next year. Pricing isn’t available just yet, but don’t expect it to shift too much from the outgoing car’s $29,275 starting price. Odds are the base S will shift a little bit closer to $30,000, while the top-end models may see a bigger hike due to the new infotainment display.

Unlike several other automakers though, Nissan continues to keep a base model on the market, which is a particularly important move as the Rogue is consistently one of the better-value options on the market. Honda, for its part, actually brought the cheaper CR-V LX model back for 2024 after axing it from the menu, citing “unprecedented demand”. In other words, some folks are a little fed up with paying more than $33,000 for a base model compact crossover. Mazda, on the other hand, just dropped the base 2.5 S trim of its CX-5, effectively jacking up the price by about $4,000.

