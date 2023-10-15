Ask Nathan: Three Wheelers are No Bueno, and – Will Lucid Build an Affordable EV?

Three wheelers are not the way to go?

Will we see an affordable Lucid?

The first question comes from a fan who thinks that the future of inexpensive transportation will/should not include three wheelers.

Q: (RE:) Three wheelers are the worst.

I see that you are the guineapig for most three wheelers that TFL tests. These things are no bueno Nathan!!

There are a lot of companies that are still pushing the lie that three wheelers are the way to move in the future. I’ve seen a bunch of EV concepts and stuff usually using the dragging rear wheel technique which is some what stable. But it still is not good. Check out what happened to the Top Gear host who rolled a three wheeled Morgan! The other three wheeler with the single wheel up front is the worst.

I am talking from experience because I crushed my arm in a Cushman three wheeler overseas in the 80s when I was visiting the Philippines. I can’t believe how many people are thinking that having three wheels is better than four in any way!

Also I don’t see you as often as I did a few years ago and I hope that you are doing okay!

Mark A

A: Honestly, the only benefit of a three wheeler is cost.

In may places, a three wheeler is less expensive to build, license and run than a conventional automobile. Many of them can be registered and insured like a motorcycle, which is much less expensive. I totally agree about the instability of the tricycle three wheelers, but tail-dragging (single wheel in back) three wheelers can be rock steady. I have driven many performance-oriented three wheelers, and they can be stable.

On the other hand, the biggest issue for me is the lack of options when you’re trying to avoid a pothole. I nearly flipped a T-Rex on Mulholland Drive as I slammed into a pothole with my rear wheel. It was an eye-opening experience. In addition, rear-end stability can be an issue too. Cars tend to soak up lateral force pushing through the rear end when cornering. A single wheel does not. It takes a while to understated the sensation, and make corrections.

Thanks for the email, and I’m doing just fine!

N



The last question comes from a viewer who feels that Lucid should build a much more affordable car to be competitive.

Q: (Via Twitter @NathanAdlen) How can Lucid Air compete with Tesla if they don’t build a cheaper EV?

Thanks to you, I am the proud owner of a 2017 Nissan Leaf, and I love my EV “Bunny” so much! I moved to Southern California from Dallas, TX a year ago to go to school. One of the most painful parts about moving was the cost of everything here. My father reluctantly traded my old Camry in for the Leaf and shipped it up to me. I get free charging at work, and it is pennies to charge it at home!

It has its limitations though. That is so true with its limited range! I had to charge up every time I wanted to go to the beach at a level two charger. It is a pain! But, while I’m living in California, I save SO much money and I got a cool set of discounts too!

So, thank you for the suggestion, but my reason for bothering you is about Lucid Air. It seems like every person who buys an EV has to become an expert just to have conversations! I met a guy who has a Lucid Air and he brags about it nonstop. Can you blame him with so much range and a nicer interior than a Tesla?

I started to look into the Lucid company for future reference. I was stunned but the hefty price tags and the lack of choice! OMG! You have to be stupid rich to afford one of these! I though that they would have more options to go against Elon Musk because of Bernard Tse. They hate each other!

Do you think they will build something that regular people like me can afford?

– Amber Cerritos College. Norwalk, CA

A: I’m afraid that Lucid is a premium brand, so inexpensive offerings may not happen.

We are expecting to see the Lucid Gravity SUV, which will compete against the Tesla Model X, soon. It should be priced around the same, or a bit more than the sedan. That means (possibly) a sub $80,000 base price.

Peter Rawlinson, Lucid CEO did mention in an interview the desire to build less expensive EVs to compete against the Model 3, and Model Y. Still, those vehicles will most likely be priced between $40,000 and $50,000. To many, that isn’t very affordable.

I want to include something that I’m rather enthusiastic about, and that’s the Volvo EX30. Starting in the mid $30,000 zone, it is a much more affordable option, and that’s before incentives. Despite our lack of access to the vehicle, it still resonates with me. Plus, we’re beginning to see a slew of more affordable EVs coming from other automakers like Kia and Hyundai. There will be more selection soon, I promise.