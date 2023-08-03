2024 Acura ZDX Teased Before Official Monterey Debut on August 17

Acura’s first electric car is just around the corner.

It’s been a year since the Japanese automaker first announced it, but we’re now only two weeks away from getting a clearer picture of the production-intent 2024 Acura ZDX. While we’ve seen camouflaged versions, the model you’ll actually be able to buy bears a stronger resemblance to last year’s Precision EV concept (perhaps as you’d expect).

One of the most striking points to today’s ZDX teaser is just now normal the production model looks. Apart from the filled-in grille, this new model more or less uses the same design language as the gas-powered cars. In fact, the 2024 Acura ZDX exhibits a blend of Integra and MDX, particularly with the front-end stance and the headlights. This electric model sports an illuminated grille surround, though, so it’s likely we’ll see some other subtle touches to make the ZDX stand out from its ICE siblings as well as its electric rivals.

Acura revealed a few weeks ago that its first electric car would use a Google Apps-backed infotainment system and a Bang & Olufsen sound system. More technical specs are still under wraps, though we’ll find out more from Monterey Car Week on August 17. Two versions should be on the docket: the standard ZDX as well as a performance-oriented Type S.

American Honda is currently in a tie-up with General Motors to build both the Acura ZDX and the related Prologue using the latter’s Ultium technology. That should lend some perspective to the vehicle’s performance (at least against the likes of the Chevy Blazer SS EV and the Cadillac Lyriq).

Once it debuts, the 2024 Acura ZDX will actually go on sale early next year. We’ll have much more information coming up in the next couple weeks, so stay tuned!