The Lexus IS 500 F Sport Is the Last of a Dying Breed of V8 Sports Sedans…the Clock’s Ticking

Off the top of your head, how many V8 sedans like the 2023 Lexus IS 500 can you name?

The choices for a V8 sports sedan are getting mighty slim.

Sure, AWD is important to drivers in snow country, and there is a Lexus IS that has AWD, but it comes with a lot of compromises. Namely, fun. This 2023 Lexus IS 500 F Sport is a treat to the senses, thanks to its sexy design, opulent and (most importantly), its beefy 5.0-liter V8. There are only a few Lexus products left with V8 power, and this baby has great numbers to brag about. Its 5.0-liver V8 makes 472 horsepower and 395 lb-ft of torque. There are no turbochargers, superchargers or hybrid systems. Power only goes south, to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. A Torsen limited slip differential available too.

Our test car cost about $65,000, which is pricey for an IS, but not too shabby for a luxury-appointed, performance sedan with a proper V8.

Driving the Lexus IS 500 F Sport

Using the Drive Mode Select system, I left it in Sport + for a majority of my spirited mountain drive. This is not the first IS 500 I’ve driven, but the mountainous environment is different than the racetrack. Hearing that V8 howl as you fly through the twists and turns is intoxicating. The paddle shifters help the feel of power, especially when you get it right going through a corner. Click down a gear, hear the rev-match blip the throttle, and prowl the next corner with zeal.

The traction control is (mostly) off in Sport +, and it allows for some tail out action, if you’re so inclined. Seating is very supportive, but a bit tight for a fat guy like me. I was more comfortable, and slightly more confident in the recently deceased Lexus GS-F. Still, I think the IS may be slightly lighter on its toes.

