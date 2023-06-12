The 2024 Honda CR-V Gets Even More Choice With New Sport-L Trim

(Images: Honda)

Although we just saw a redesign for 2023, Honda continues to expand the CR-V lineup with the new mid-range Hybrid trim: the Sport-L.

Gas trims remain the same as they are mid-2023 with the base LX, EX and EX-L.

Thanks to the latest addition, the 2024 Honda CR-V trim walk mirrors the Accord sedan in terms of feature content at each level.

The 2024 Honda CR-V sees a price bump accross the board, ranging between $400 on the higher end and $1,090 for the base LX.

2024 models start arriving at dealerships this week.

Honda broadens the range of options for its popular CR-V.

Since we’re just coming off a major redesign, don’t expect the 2024 Honda CR-V to bring any massive changes. The automaker reintroduced its base LX trim earlier in the 2023 model year and now there’s another option in the hybrid range as well with the new Sport-L. Much like the new Accord lineup, the Sport-L offers a mid-range choice between the CR-V Hybrid’s Sport trim on the lower end and the fully loaded Sport Touring.

In terms of its feature set, the $37,645 2024 Honda CR-V Sport-L offers most of what you’ll get at the top end. Leather seats are part and parcel for the “L” models, while you also get a 9-inch infotainment screen, 8-speaker audio system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 18-inch wheels, a power-adjustable passenger seat, power tailgate, 15-watt wireless charging and parking sensors. Finally, you get Low Speed Braking Control as standard equipment. Unlike the Sport Touring, you can also get the Sport-L with two-wheel drive (all-wheel drive is another $1,500).

Above that model, the $40,795 adds in a few creature comforts beyond the standard AWD. 19-inch wheels, a 12-speaker Bose system and onboard navigation capstone the range of features you can get from the CR-V range, if you want to spend the extra cash.

2023 Honda CR-V

2024 Honda CR-V trim walk and pricing

Other than Honda adding the Sport-L trim, the rest of this new year’s CR-V range remains the same. LX, EX and EX-L house the 1.5-liter turbocharged gas engine, while all the Sport trims go the hybrid route. Fuel economy varies depending on which model you choose, anywhere between 29 and 30 mpg combined for the gas models and 37-40 mpg for the CR-V Hybrid. If you want the best fuel economy (per EPA numbers), go for the 2WD Sport or Sport-L (36 City / 43 Highway / 40 Combined mpg).

Here’s the full price walk for the 2024 Honda CR-V lineup: