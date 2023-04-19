The 2024 Ford Mustang’s ‘Remote Rev’ Feature Aims to Impress Your Friends and Frustrate Your Neighbors

I guarantee we’ll see the 2024 Ford Mustang ‘Remote Rev’ at every Cars and Coffee soon.

Here’s an entertaining feature that could make owning the S650 Mustang feel cooler — or just annoy the neighbors. The automaker published a video actually showing Remote Rev in action Wednesday, outlining exactly how you do it should you snag a key to the Blue Oval’s latest muscle car in the next little while.

Here’s how it works:

Wake up family, friends, and bystanders from afar 🔊 Remote Rev is coming to the 2024 Mustang® sports car. pic.twitter.com/0fyMH3zsBf — Ford Mustang (@FordMustang) April 19, 2023

A few clicks of the key fob, and you’re hitting everyone’s ears with some V8 thunder (whether they want it or not). After you remote start the car, you press the unlock then the lock button twice, in that order, to engage the process. The motor then does three quick revs to from 3,000 RPM up to 5,000 RPM (stepping up by 1,000 revs each time). It seems particularly fun to have when you’ve gathered a crowd, since this lets you gauge the reactions while standing right beside them.

While Remote Rev will really shine with the 5.0-liter Coyote, you can actually get it for the 2.3-liter EcoBoost as well, so long as you have the active exhaust setup. The system also won’t engage when the engine’s cold: It needs to be up to operating temperature before you can use it.

Ford also released an infographic showing the Mustang’s ‘key’ evolution over the past six decades. It covers the bases from the very first pony key in 1965 to evolutions like the optional key fob in 1994 and the company adding factory remote start in 2012. You can check that out below, if you’re interested.

Now, I’m curious to see what comes of Remote Rev in the real world. Many non-Mustang owners out there will probably find it more aggravating than entertaining, especially if the person using it lacks any self-control. I probably couldn’t resist, to be honest.