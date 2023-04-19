You Can Already Configure a 2024 Lincoln Nautilus: Here’s What It Costs

After its reveal Monday, pricing is already out for the 2024 Lincoln Nautilus.

This new model brings a host of updates as well as a higher price tag, with the base Premiere model starting at $51,810.

Two powertrain options are available for the new Nautilus: a 2.0-liter turbocharged gas engine with an 8-speed automatic transmission or a hybrid model with a CVT. The turbo engine comes as standard fare, but the hybrid is available for an extra $1,500.

One of the Nautilus’ headline features is its 48-inch-wide display, spanning the car’s entire dashboard.

Deliveries of the 2024 Lincoln Nautilus will begin early next year.

The 2024 Lincoln Nautilus configurator is live, with pricing between $51,810 and $82,360.

We just saw Lincoln’s heavily updated midsize crossover on Monday, but prices are already available for anyone interested in taking the plunge. Although you’ll still pay the same $1,395 destination charge as before, base pricing for the entry-level Premiere model rises by a substantial $5,590 over the outgoing 2023 version.

It’s hardly surprising this new car is so expensive, given the increasingly common switch to standard all-wheel drive and a plethora of interior tech upgrades. That massive, dashboard-spanning display, for example, is standard equipment even on the base model. Other features like Lincoln Co-Pilot360 Vision 2.2 and a 10-speaker audio system also come as part of the package, though there are a few options you can select which will bump the price up, no matter which of the three trims you select.

The new Nautilus comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission as the default option. However, you can pick the hybrid option for an extra $1,500 on any of the three trim levels, including the top-end Black Label.

Reserve and Black Label top out the Nautilus’ trim walk

Stepping up a level, the Reserve kicks off at $56,145. That adds in higher-grade leather seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel for a start, as well as changing up the grille and upgrading the 19-inch wheels to 21-inch units. What will really cause the price to surge northward, though, is the group of “equipment collections” beyond the simpler packages you get with the Premiere. In addition to the Jet Appearance Package (which is available on all three trims), you get more feature content with the Reserve II or Reserve III collections.

The Reserve II bumps the price up by $6,455, and adds a hands-free power liftgate, panoramic sunroof, 14-speaker Revel audio system and Lincoln BlueCruise 1.2, among other upgrades. For another $3,780 beyond that (or $10,235 above the base Reserve), the Reserve III collection adds in 24-way seats, a 28-speaker Revel Ultima 3D system and the “Lincoln Rejuvenate” feature, which we covered with the Nautilus’ reveal.

Or, if you have the budget and want the fully-loaded Nautilus, the Black Label starts at $75,860. That ticks pretty much every option, though you can still go further with color themes and the $3,000 Jet Appearance Package. Check all the most expensive boxes, and your 2024 Lincoln Nautilus Black Label will set you back about $82,360.

Funnily enough, that’s pretty much exactly what you’d pay for an entry-level Navigator. If you don’t need the extra size or third-row — the Aviator is an option, too — then the 2024 Lincoln Nautilus may offer all the luxury you need, provided you’re willing to pony up the cash (or credit) for it.