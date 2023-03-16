Ford Recalls 1.3 Million Fusion, Lincoln MKZ Models for Front Brake Hose Problem

A notice will go out to owners outlining the issue on April 17

This latest recall campaign affects 1.28 million examples of the 2013-2018 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ in the U.S., which may have a problem with its front brake hoses.

In some cases, the hoses may leak and rupture over time, reducing pressure in the braking system and increasing the risk of a crash.

Ford says it is aware of a single accident due to the issue, but no injuries.

The automaker will notify affected owners by mail on April 17.

Ford has issued a new recall for its Fusion sedan and the Lincoln MKZ over a possible brake hose issue.

In total, the campaign covers 1,280,726 cars in the U.S., as well as 66,000 vehicles in Canada and a further 18,000 in Mexico. The 2013-2018 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ could have faulty front brake hoses that could leak or rupture over time. If that happens, the braking system could lose pressure, increasing the risk of an accident.

Of the total recall population, Ford Motor Company notes around 2% actually have the brake hose issue.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) probed Ford’s earlier recall effort to fix the issue in 2020. At that time, half a million Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX crossovers had a similar issue. In August 2022, the company initiated a “customer satisfaction program” (22N02) to replace flexible front brake hoses on the same Edge, MKX, Fusion and MKZ vehicles. Cars repaired under that program are not included in this new recall.

Specifically, the issue affects non-hybrid models of both the Fusion and MKZ. Ford says that, “A ruptured front brake jounce hose will cause a progressive brake fluid leak. The driver may experiance an increase in pedal travel together with a reduction in the rate of deceleration, increasing the risk of a crash.”

Ford says the affected vehicles were not produced in VIN order, but did narrow down how many cars from each model year are affected. These numbers come from the automaker’s defect report to the NHTSA:

Year/Model Affected Vehicles 2013 Ford Fusion 220,367 2014 Ford Fusion 267,524 2015 Ford Fusion 188,403 2016 Ford Fusion 280,180 2017 Ford Fusion 211,313 2018 Ford Fusion 38 2013 Lincoln MKZ 22,272 2014 Lincoln MKZ 22,040 2015 Lincoln MKZ 16,623 2016 Lincoln MKZ 20,709 2017 Lincoln MKZ 31,242 2018 Lincoln MKZ 15

What Ford’s doing to address the problem

The company already notified all U.S. Ford and Lincoln dealers, per this bulletin published March 13, 2023. Ford Motor Company will notify owners of the safety risk related to the brake hose problem on April 17. This is an interim letter, as parts are not yet available in the quantities needed to repair all cars involved in the recall.

A second letter will be mailed out once parts are available, though Ford did not specify when that may be. Owners can use the NHTSA recall website to determine whether their car is involved in the recall campaign (the NHTSA’s reference is 23V-162). Alternatively, you can check Ford’s recall website or call their customer service line at (866) 436-7332.

For reference, Ford’s number for this recall is 23S12.