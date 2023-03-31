2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale Officially Kicks Off Production in Italy

Alfa Romeo’s latest SUV finally has officially kicked off production.

Stellantis’ plant in Naples, Italy builds two small SUVs that U.S. buyers will be able to pick up — the Dodge Hornet and its platform mate, the Alfa Romeo Tonale. The company announced the latter has finally hit the serial production milestone Friday, with the Tonale’s next stop being dealers in several global markets including North America.

Over here, though, we’ll only be able to get the 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale in one form: a 1.3-liter-backed plug-in hybrid. Overall, this small electrified SUV manages 285 horsepower — a respectable amount for the class — while the automaker promises more than 30 miles of all-electric driving capability from its 15.5-kWh battery. Those who choose to lease the Tonale can take advantage of a loophole in the Inflation Reduction Act to receive a $7,500 tax credit. Because it’s built overseas, folks who finance or buy the car outright will not be able to get the federal credit (but may still qualify for some state EV incentives).

Pricing for the entry-level 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale Sprint starts at $44,590, including a $1,595 destination charge. Two trims are available above the base model, as well: the $46,590 Ti and the $49,090 Veloce.

For those who are wondering, this car is fundamentally similar to the Dodge Hornet R/T in terms of the powertrain setup. Dodge’s variant is about $4,000 less expensive than the Alfa, though it too can top $50,000 depending on whether you spec out the feature-rich R/T Plus with all its available packages. It’s worth noting that both cars come with standard all-wheel drive, so the main choice will likely boil down to whether you prefer the Alfa Romeo brand and styling.

Which would you choose?

Leave your thoughts below! The TFL team will have deeper impressions on the new Tonale once we get to drive it in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for more updates on that front.