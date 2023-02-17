Genesis Announces Pricing for the U.S.-Built Electrified GV70, Kicking Off At $65,850

(Image: Genesis)

Genesis announced pricing for its Electrified GV70 this week, starting at $65,850 for the entry-level Advanced AWD model.

Pricing rises to $72,650 for the Prestige AWD version.

That’s significantly more expensive than the gas-powered GV70, but competitive with similar EVs like the Audi e-tron.

For reference, the Electrified GV70’s starting price is about $6,000 higher than its smaller GV60 sibling.

It looks just like the gas version, but this Genesis Electrified GV70 packs a zero-emission powertrain…and a higher price tag.

Similar to what the brand did with its Electrified G80, we’re close to seeing the fully electric GV70 crossover hit showrooms. Before that, though, the automaker announced official pricing. Starting off at $65,850, the “entry-level” Electrified GV70 is at least 50% more expensive than its gas-powered counterpart. Genesis’ approach is to offer a laundry list of standard equipment for the money, though, so you do get plenty of car for a competitive price against similiar EVs in the segment, with the closest being the Audi e-tron SUV.

Standard fare for the Genesis Electrified GV70 includes a dual-motor powertrain, putting out 429 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. Like its Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 cousins, you also get a 77.4-kWh battery pack. Genesis hasn’t announced the official, EPA-rated range for the electric GV70 yet, though it should land at least somewhere in the mid-200-mile ballpark.

Unlike the Ioniq 5 and EV6, this model will actually be assembled in Montgomery, Alabama: the first Genesis model built outside of South Korea. That should make this vehicle eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit, though you’ll want to check the IRS index for the Treasury Department to officially add the Electrified GV70 to be sure.

Genesis Electrified GV70 trim walk

The Advanced AWD model comes with a wide range of features right off the bat. All models get 20-inch wheels, electronically-controlled adaptive suspension, a panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable heated and ventilated leather seats and a 14.5-inch infotainment display. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come as standard fare, as does the Genesis Digital Key feature, fingerprint authentication to start the vehicle and save driver preferences and wireless phone charging.

All Genesis Electrified GV70 models get a comprehensive suite of safety features, from forward collision avoidance to Safe Exit Assist.

The $72,650 Prestige AWD adds more luxurious features to the mix. The seats are now Nappa leather, while you also get a leatherette-wrapped instrument panel (rather than aluminum). You get a microfiber suede headliner, a Lexicon premium audio system, heated steering wheel, rear door shades, a head-up display, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and Genesis’ Active Noise Control for a quieter cabin.

Beyond the Prestige package, Genesis doesn’t add too many other standalone options other than exterior color. So, as pricey as it is, that top-end price tag is more or less an out-the-door price. Provided this car can get all available tax credits, it could end up being a much more appealing proposition against the gas-powered GV70 or a host of other EVs.

We’re testing out the Electrified GV70 in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for more details!