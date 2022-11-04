Our First Look at the Genesis Electrified GV70: Here’s What Changed from the Gas Model!

(Images: Genesis)

A year after it first debuted in South Korea, we’re getting a look at the Electrified GV70 in person.

Keep in mind, emphasis here is on the word “look”, as we don’t have much more technical information than we’ve had before. You’re looking at the Genesis Electrified GV70 — that’s how the automaker names it, at least — and it’s a fully electric version of the remarkably good GV70 crossover.

The largest styling change is fairly obvious, in that this car has a solid crest grille, like the Electrified G80 sedan. “Electrified” in Genesis-speak does indeed mean a purely electric vehicle, so we’re not talking about a plug-in hybrid or a mildly electrified version of the GV70 3.5T. This does have a dual-motor configuration (as far as we know, that’s the only form it will come in) and a battery pack of indeterminate size. We should know more technical details in the coming weeks at the LA Auto Show.

However, Genesis did mention in its earlier statement that the Electrified GV70 supports 350-kW DC fast charging, at least in overseas configurations, and packs a dual 400V/800V electrical architecture to accommodate the vast array of charging options country-by-country. At full speed, Genesis says its electric GV70 can charge from 10% to 80% in under 20 minutes, though relatively few U.S. charging stations actually support that speed at the moment.

Inside, the Genesis Electrified GV70 largely mirrors its gas-powered counterpart. Most of the interior trimm and switchgear is identical, apart from the small regen paddles and a “Boost” button the steering wheel, like the smaller electric only GV60. That offers up a 10-second burst of extra power. No word yet on how much power this car produces, but the automaker cited a 0-60 time somewhere in the 4.5-second range.

One other party trick Genesis packs in this vehicle (much like its cousins from Kia and Hyundai) is a “Vehicle to Load” system. Basically, that allows the Electrified GV70 to power most appliances that run on a three-prong socket, using an adapter supplied with the vehicle. It’s similar, though not quite as powerful, as Ford’s F-150 Pro Power Onboard System. It also isn’t strong enough to power your entire house, but it can, for example, keep your refrigerator or other critical electronics running after a power outage.

Stay tuned for more updates coming soon, but for now check out our first look at the new Genesis Electrified GV70 with Roman below: