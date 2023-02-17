2023 Dodge Hornet Kicks Off At $31,590, But a Fully-Loaded R/T PHEV Costs Well Over $50K

(Images: Stellantis | Dodge)

Dodge released official pricing for the 2023 Hornet, with the entry-level GT starting at $31,590.

The R/T plug-in hybrid is significantly pricier, with the top-end configuration running over $53,000.

A 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 265 horsepower powers the GT, while the PHEV powertrain puts out 285 horsepower.

The 2023 Dodge Hornet is based on the Alfa Romeo Tonale and built in Italy, and GT models will arrive in a few weeks. R/T PHEV models will come a little while later in the spring.



The 2023 Dodge Hornet is almost here.

In the next few weeks, we’ll actually have a chance to try out Dodge’s new subcompact crossover, developed in tandem with the Alfa Romeo Tonale. The automaker announced official pricing for the new Hornet, with the base GT model starting off at $31,590. With a 265-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four, the more affordable version is available to spec out through Dodge’s Build and Price site right now. The R/T plug-in hybrid, which can run over $53,000, will be available later on in the spring.

For the base price, you get one of the most potent options in the class, for a start. In addition to the power, though, you also get a 10.3-inch infotainment display, rain-sensing windshield wipers, 17-inch alloy wheels and cloth seats. If you’re looking for a more feature-rich option, you can move toward the GT Plus trim for an extra $4,900. The GT Plus adds in leather seats that are heated and ventilated on the front row. You also get built-in navigation (though Apple CarPlay/Android Auto comes on the base model), a sunroof and a power liftgate.

The 2023 Dodge Hornet GT models get three options packages, as well. The $2,245 Tech Pack adds in ParkSense front and rear park assist, a surround-view camera system, Active Driving Assist, drowsy driver detection and adaptive cruise control. The $1,995 Blacktop Package brings it black badging, larger 18-inch wheels and gloss black mirror caps. The $2,995 Track Pack is worth considering if you’re looking for an actual performance improvement: That adds in dual mode adaptive suspension, 20-inch aluminum wheels, a sportier steering wheel, Alcantara seats, red-painted calipers and bright pedal covers.

What if I want the plug-in option?

Unlike its Alfa Romeo Tonale platform mate, the 2023 Dodge Hornet at least gives you the option for the less expensive 2.0-liter. That said, you can get the Hornet R/T with the 285-horsepower plug-in hybrid powertrain. Not only does Dodge say it’s quicker than the GT, but it brings 30 miles of all-electric driving range into the equation for your daily commute.

If you do want to go that route, though, the R/T starts off at $41,590. That is $3,000 less than the Tonale, as well as a considerable increase over the base Hornet GT.

The R/T Plus once again adds more equipment to the base version, and costs $46,590. At the top end with all the available packages, you can feasibly spec the R/T over $53,000, or about the same price as a mid-range Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Mind you, the $7,500 tax credit for PHEVs likely won’t be an option for the Dodge Hornet unless you lease one: More information on that here.

Stay tuned for more impressions on the 2023 Dodge Hornet coming soon!