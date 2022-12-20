The 2023 Genesis Electrified G80 Just Scored Top Safety Pick+ Rating: Another High Mark for the Brand

(Images: Genesis)

Every current Genesis model carries an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ rating.

The Korean luxury brand hasn’t just been on a roll with its styling — it makes some of the safest cars on the market, according to the most current Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) testing. The 2023 Genesis Electrified G80 joins that list, earning the organization’s coveted Top Safety Pick+ award.

In order to score that accolade, new cars have to score “Good” ratings in all crashworthiness tests. On top of that, it needs to have a “Superior” rating for frontal crash prevention technology. The Electrified G80 does come up slightly short in the headlight evaluation, where it just scored an “Acceptable” rating. The car fared decently on straightaways with its high beams, but the test showed some limitations of the low beams’ performance, though it did score a high-beam assist credit to make up for that shortcoming.

Seatbelt reminders in the 2023 Genesis Electrified G80 also came up as Acceptable. However, child seat LATCH anchor access was just “Marginal”. Though the anchors aren’t part of the safety test score, evaluators noted lower anchors in both outboard seats are mounted too deep and require too much force to attach. So, it’s something to keep in mind if you plan on transporting kids in this car.

Nevertheless, the 2023 Genesis Electrified G80 carries forward the brand’s reputation of a full Top Safety Pick+ lineup. Not only does the gas G80 get the same award, but so does the G70 sedan, the GV60 EV and both the GV70 and GV80 SUVs.