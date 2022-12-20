This Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato Isn’t Just a One-Off Coupe…Check Out What’s Lurking Within!

This could be my perfect Alfa - what do you think?

(Image: Alfa Romeo)

I’m still taking it all in, but this Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato is awesome.

Italian coachbuilder Zagato has been responsible for some truly jaw-dropping cars, and this 100th anniversary celebration with Alfa Romeo is no exception. What you’re looking at here is a one-off, Giulia-based creation, bringing retro design themes with a revised Giulia powertrain — and one delightful touch.

“In the more than the 100-year glorious history of Alfa Romeo, no other company has contributed as much as Zagato” said Zagato vice president of design Nori Harada. “The way the two companies work together changes with the times, but their passion for creating design marvels has always paved the way for new eras.”

To that end, this car brings in cues from older Alfas like the SZ and the TZ3. Zagato used the same platform that underpins the Giulia and Stelvio crossover, but shortened the wheelbase and the overhangs to create one glorious looking coupe.

At the heart of the Giulia SWB, you get the same 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V6 from the GTAm, per Motor1. That engine fires 533 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels, but not through your typical automatic. Oh, no, no, this one-off coupe sends its power through a 6-speed manual transmission. Hallelujah!

Now, you’d imagine this sort of specialness doesn’t come cheap. I suspect you’re 100% on the money, but we don’t know exactly how much this car costs. We do know it will make its way to its owner in Germany, after a photoshoot at the La Pista circuit outside Milan. Considering it’s a one-of-a-kind sort of deal, I’m sure the price is astronomical.

So, there you have it: Bask in some two-door, manual Italian glory, resplendent in carbon fiber bodywork and a “who knows” price tag. You’ll probably never see it in person, but it’s pretty sweet to know this car exists.

For those of us back on Earth, here’s a closer look at a version of the Alfa Romeo Giulia you’ll feasibly be able to buy: