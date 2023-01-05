The New HD Google Maps Service Will Launch on the Volvo EX90 and Polestar 3

Navigation is getting better with the Polestar 3

Polestar is one of many manufacturers that have teamed up with tech companies to make the most out of their car’s screens. For CES 2023, they decided to showcase some of the next generation features soon to be available on Polestar models such as the Polestar 3.

The Polestar 3 debuts Google’s new HD map thanks to their partnership. Their new system integrates real time traffic updates into the car’s built in navigation. The HD map is said to have “details not normally available in traditional maps.”

Polestar 3 feeds information from its own sensors back into the system. Polestar claims that the combination improves driver assistance tech such as Pilot Assist and self-driving capability. Here they show an image of what the Google HD map might look like.

Polestar 2 takes Google’s integration a step further

Polestar 3 isn’t the only one benefitting from Google’s hand. They saved arguably the most exciting feature for a different model. Polestar 2 has the ability to use Google Assistant to control features of the car. That includes “starting climate preconditioning, checking battery status and unlocking doors.”

Polestar is also working on other EV models such as the upcoming Polestar 4. The Polestar 4 is set to be a sporty, electric SUV with coupe-like styling (think of it as Polestar’s version of the Volvo C40, to its XC40 SUV counterpart). Future products such as these will almost certainly integrate and improve upon the tech features being presented at CES 2023.

Being able to warm your car through smart home tech without having to leave the room is a welcome convenience. These features are first going to be available in the United States market. Stay tuned for more coverage on the reveals from CES 2023. You can also check out our full review on the Polestar 2 by clicking on the link below!