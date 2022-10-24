Volkswagen and Audi Recall 74,000 SUVs for Potential Engine Failure

Affected vehicles may have defective connecting rods that can cause the engine to fail

(Image: TFL Studios)

This recall impacts the Audi Q5 as well as the Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport.

Both Volkswagen and Audi have initiated a new recall to address defective engine components that could lead to a catastrophic failure. 2021-2023 Audi Q5 and 2022-2023 Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport models with the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine could have defective connecting rods. Rod built outside design specifications could produce engine noise and vibration that can lead to failure, especially if drivers ignore the vibration long enough.

According to documents Volkswagen Group of America filed with the NHTSA, “Deviations in the mechanical production process of the connecting rods may have caused increased particle occurrence in the engine oil circuit.” That problem, the automaker says, could wear out the connecting rod bearings. “If the excessive engine noise and engine warning light is ignored and the vehicle continues to be driven, this condition may result in engine failure.”

That could increase the risk of a crash, if the engine fails and cuts out power at speed. The engine could also lose its oil, which poses a fire risk.

Affected vehicles (74,067 in total):

2021-2023 Audi Q5 SUV built between July 29, 2021 and October 10, 2022 (42,689 affected vehicles)

2021-2023 Audi Q6 Sportback built between July 29, 2021 and October 11, 2022 (5,964 affected vehicles)

2022-2023 Volkswagen Atlas SUV built between September 9, 2021 and October 10,2022 (16,135 affected vehicles)

2022-2023 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport built between September 2, 2021 and October 10, 2022

What’s the fix?

VW Group says it is working on developing a test procedure to identify problematic engines. If dealers find the engine is damaged, they will replace it free of charge. Volkswagen and Audi note the affected vehicles are still under warranty, so it will not offer a reimbursement program to affected owners.

All vehicles built after the time frames noted above have engines with connecting rods built to specification. The automaker plans to notify owners by mail around December 6.

Owners can check the recall websites for Volkswagen and Audi, or call the respective customer service lines. The NHTSA also provides more information through their own website, or by phone at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153). The NHTSA’s recall number for the campaign is 22V-753.

Volkswagen’s customer support number is 1-800-893-5298, and their recall number for this campaign is 13i4.

Audi’s customer care line is 1-800-253-2834, and the recall number is 13i5.