Acura Will Open Up Reservations for the TLX Type S PMC Edition Tomorrow, October 6

Here's what you need to know about this latest PMC Edition

The TLX Type S is a great sports sedan — but the PMC Edition adds in some special touches.

“Exclusivity” is a word that automakers love to toss around, and the 2023 Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition hits on that note, for any interested buyers. Only 300 units will be available for the U.S. market, and reservations for the handcrafted car opens tomorrow. Like the other PMC Editions, this car is given some special touches by Honda’s Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio.

At this moment, Acura has not revealed pricing for the 2023 Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition beyond a “low-to-mid $60K range”. That falls in line with past PMC models, as a few thousand dollars more than your standard $55,000 Type S.

Three color variants will be available (more on that in a moment), while several special touches will come in throughout the entire production run. A carbon fiber decklid and interior trim panels set the TLX Type S PMC Edition apart. You also get illuminated side sills, bespoke Type S-branded floor mats, illuminated door sills and individually numbered plaques on the lower console.

Since we’re talking about an American market launch of an American-built car, you can probably guess the three available exterior colors.

There’s a caveat though: Only 100 examples of each color will roll out at a time. Curva Red is coming up first, with an Ebony interior with red contrast stitching. That’s the version people will have to fight over tomorrow morning at 1 PM Eastern Time.

Next up is 100 examples in 130R White, where reservations will open up November 9. The white TLX Type S PMC Edition will come with a red interior. Finally, the last 100 cars in Long Beach Blue Pearl (shown above) with an Orchid interior will open up on December 8. All cars get a Berlina Black roof, door handles and antenna to contrast the three primary colors. Y-spoke 20-inch wheels still come standard, as the standard Type S gets, though this version gets a copper finish.

Power still comes from a 355-horsepower 3.0-liter turbocharged V6, powering all four wheels through Acura’s Super Handling All-Wheel Drive system.

If you do want to get your hands on a 2023 Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition, good luck to you nabbing one of the 100 cars in your chosen color.

