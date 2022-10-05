The 2022 Ford GT LM Brings One Final Special Edition to the Blue Oval’s Modern Supercar

The Ford GT, as we currently know it, is almost at an end.

Each year of this current generation brought at least one special edition model to the mix. After three limited-run models this year — the ’64 Heritage Edition, the Alan Mann Heritage Edition and the Holman Moody Heritage Edition — there’s one more coming down the pike. This 2022 Ford GT LM Edition throws back to America’s sole race car that won Le Mans in 2016. Naturally, it also celebrates the much more iconic victory: Ford’s 1-2-3 podium sweep in 1966.

At its core, the 2022 Ford GT LM Edition still packs a high-strung, 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 making 660 horsepower. This time around, though, it has 3D titanium-printed dual-exhaust with a cyclonic design inside the tips. The GT LM also brings a red or blue tinted carbon fiber splitter, side and door sills. Ford also tints the engine bay louvers, mirror stalks and rear diffuser to whichever of those two colors the customer wants. Black lacquered brake calipers, 20-inch gloss carbon fiber wheels and titanium lug nuts help complete the package. Finally, another unique exterior touch is the GT LM badge, which is also 3D printed.

On the inside, the Ford GT LM Edition uses Alcantara-wrapped carbon fiber seats. The key difference here is that Ford color matches the driver’s seat to match the exterior tint choice, while you get an ebony passenger seat with color-matched accent stitching. The engine start button is also blue or red, again depending on the owner’s choice. Matte carbon fiber appears on the console, vent registers and lower A-pillars. Alcantara makes its way through the rest of the cabin, including the rest of the A-pillars and the headliner.

These Ford GT LM models get a special piece of the Le Man-winning racer

If that doesn’t feel quite special enough, the Ford GT LM Edition has another unique touch. There’s a piece of one of the 2016 race cars, the No. 69 Ford GT piloted by Ryan Briscoe, Scott Dixon and Richard Westbrook. The No. 69 car, for its part, took third in the 2016 Le Mans race. For an extra bit of history, the No. 68 GT (piloted by Sébastien Bourdais, Joey Hand and Dirk Müller) took the lead at Le Mans in the 20th hour of the race, after going head-to-head with the No. 82 Ferrari. Fitting, given the two automakers’ fiery history.

The GT LM’s development team found the No. 69 race car’s engine, disassembled and shelved after the 2016 race. From that, they ground the crankshaft into a powder, and incorporated that into a special alloy to 3D print as the instrument panel badge for each of the 20 GT LM Edition cars.

Ford did not announce pricing for the GT LM, but said it would begin deliveries this fall. This special edition model’s production run will wrap up later this year.