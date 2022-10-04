2023 Jeep Renegade Slims Down Lineup and Goes 4WD-Only: Here Are All This Year’s Changes

The Sport trim is gone, and with it so is a front-wheel drive Renegade

The 2023 Jeep Renegade carries on through a new model year but drops its front-wheel drive option by losing the base Sport trim.

Latitude is now the entry-level trim, and all Renegade models now get four-wheel drive as standard fare.

Several package options are now available, which add in features but will inevitably raise prices even further.

Official pricing is not yet available (at time of writing) for the 2023 Jeep Renegade. We will come back and update this post when pricing is available, but expect a price hike even beyond losing the cheaper Sport trim.



Is it just you, or did the 2023 Jeep Renegade get really expensive?

Even in the 2022 model year, the base model Jeep Renegade Sport started at $26,290 before options. Now, though, the brand’s entry-level crossover loses its lowest trim level, effectively raising the price by about $5,000 if 2023 MSRPs stay close to where they are now. Stellantis has not yet published official pricing for the 2023 Renegade, but you can configure one on Jeep’s Build & Price site right now.

With the trim shuffling, the 2023 Jeep Renegade Latitude is now the entry-level option, while there is no longer a front-wheel drive option. The Renegade retains its turbocharged 1.3-liter engine, putting out 177 horsepower and 210 lb-ft of torque. That mates up to a 9-speed automatic transmission.

Notable changes for the new model year

The Latitude Premium Group adds in an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a power 8-way driver’s seats with two-way lumbar adjustment, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, windshield wiper deicer, roof rails and cornering fog lamps. The 2022 Latitude models already came with roof rails and fog lamps, so it seems there is some de-contenting on the standard Latitude.

The Renegade Trailhawk, for its part, gets two new package options. The Elite Group grabs most of the features as the Latitude’s Premium Group but gets leather-trimmed seats instead of cloth. The Premium Lighting Group adds in LED headlights, running lights, taillights and fog lights. Picking the Premium Lighting Group adds in the Elite Group and the Sun and Sound Group (with a dual-pane sunroof and premium audio system), so this could hike the price up by a few thousand dollars.

Stepping up to the 2023 Jeep Renegade Limited, you’ll now get adaptive cruise control as standard equipment. Once more, you get the Limited Elite Group that adds in LED lighting, automatic high-beams, parallel and perpendicular park assist and a windshield wiper deicer. Finally, a High Altitude package brings in 19-inch Granite Crystal wheels, a black grille with a satin surround and gloss-black trim accents.

Detonator Yellow is a new addition to the color palette, but the 2023 Jeep Renegade loses Sting-Gray and Bikini. The (RED) special edition also returns, which is part of the Jeep, Fiat and Ram brands’ commitment to pledge at least $4 million to help fight global health emergencies.