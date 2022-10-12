Video: The All New 2023 Toyota Crown Is NOT At All What I Thought It Was!

(Image: TFL Studios)

The 2023 Toyota Crown looks like a crossover SUV, but it’s more of a tall, hybrid sedan.

The base model 2023 Toyota Crown comes with a naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine, paired with a hybrid electric setup and partially active all-wheel drive (AWD) that powers the rear wheels when needed.

Want more punch? The hybrid “Max” comes with a 2.4-liter turbo that makes a combined output, when paired with the electric motor, of 340 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque. It’s hooked up to a 6-speed automatic transmission. Unlike the base model, the more potent Crown’s AWD system is always active, sending at least 30% of the power to the rear wheels. It has adaptive damping and paddle shifters to make it feel sportier than your typical hybrid Toyota.

(Image: Toyota)

According to Toyota, the higher-horsepower Crown can run from 0 to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds.

We know looks are subjective, but no one can argue that the Crown is at least distinctive. While the outgoing Avalon was low and somewhat sleek, the Toyota Crown has a more upright, angular design. It has a very aggressive looking nose with lots of grille. It also has 19, 20 and 21-inch wheel options, which are the largest wheels Toyota has ever put on a sedan.

The interior is a bit of a letdown for Tommy, as there are many cheap feeling plastic components. He (correctly) muses that the recently axed Avalon had a more premium feel throughout. Toyota did add in some nice touches to offset the less premium bits. Tommy points out the two 12-inch displays comprising the instrument cluster and infotainment system, for example.

Other stand-out interior items Tommy liked were the hard buttons for environmental controls, and an actual volume knob. On top of that, as a millennial, he appreciates the innovative approach to wireless charging Toyota took. It’s more of a pocket for your phone, rather than a flat surface. It is unique.

The front seats are roomy and spacious, but the back seats are not as comfy. Tommy sits behind his normal seating position and has adequate legroom. Unfortunately, headroom isn’t as generous. One thing that is generous is the 15 cubic feet of cargo space in the trunk. It even has a spare tire under the trunk’s floor. That’s becoming rare nowadays.

The 2023 Toyota Crown goes on sale next year. Stay tuned for more coming soon and check out Tommy’s full video review below: