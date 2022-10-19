The 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T Adds Some Performance Touches for a More Affordable Price

(Images: Porsche)

The new 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T splits the difference between the base model and the more expensive S.

There are plenty of hardcore enthusiasts out there who will argue that the Porsche 911 is the best sports car money can buy. As fantastic as it is, though, relatively few can afford, say, a new 911 GT3 RS. Even the 911 Turbo starts at $185,350. Enter the Carrera T, which lightens the base model Carrera and adds in some performance bits from the higher-up Carrera S model, at a (relatively) more affordable price.

On the curb weight front, the 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T uses thinner glass, omits the rear seats, loses some sound insulation and has a smaller battery to save 100 pounds from the 8-speed dual-clutch Carrera. Unlike the base model, you can also fit the lighter 7-speed manual transmission as well. However, if you prefer the auto, you can add it back in as a no-cost option (though it will mitigate some of the weight savings).

The Carrera T also gets the Sport Chrono package as standard. You also get Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) from the Carrera S, a mechanical limited-slip differential and the lower PASM adaptive sport suspension setup. A GT sports steering wheel, sport exhaust system and Sport Seats Plus come as standard here, though you can spec those items to a base Carrera as well as the Carrera S. As is the Porsche way, you can spec a huge array of optional equipment like the front axle lift, Porsche’s InnoDrive driver assistance suite, lightweight seats, rear-wheel steering, leather trim and so on.

What sort of performance does this T model bring to the table?

As for propulsion, the 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T does stick with the base 3.0-liter flat-six. That twin-turbo unit makes 379 horsepower and 331 lb-ft of torque. It should make the 0-60 sprint in 4.3 seconds with the 7-speed manual, or 3.8 seconds with the 8-speed ‘box. That’s only about half a second off the more powerful, 443-horsepower Carrera S, though the T comes in $6,400 less expensive to start. Mind you, the T brings in standard equipment that is optional on the S, so the practical price difference between the two is more like $11,000.

As for top speed, you’ll still get a healthy 181 mph figure.

Sticking with pricing, the 2023 Porsche Carrera T kicks off at $118,050 including destination. Again, in true 911 tradition you have quite a few options around that price. It’s more expensive than the base Carrera, and it’s a bit less expensive than the base Carrera Cabriolet and a bit more expensive than the Carrera 4.

On the whole, the new Carrera T offers more of a hardcore experience than your base 911, without having to step one or five levels up the range and spend tens of thousands more.