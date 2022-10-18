Ready For Another Ultra-Luxe Electric Coupe? You’ll Want to See the Cadillac Celestiq

If one luxury electric coupe wasn’t enough for you, here’s another: the 2024 Cadillac Celestiq. Shown in production form, this car is meant to be Cadillac’s most extravagant flagship, harking back to the likes of the 1933 V16 Coupe and the 1957 Eldorado Brougham.

The 2024 Cadillac Celestiq rides on GM’s new Ultium platform, and its dual-motor powertrain manages 600 horsepower and 640 lb-ft of torque . Cadillac says the car will accelerate from 0-60 in 3.8 seconds The Celestiq may drive up to an estimated 300 miles on a charge, thanks to a 111-kWh battery .

. Cadillac plans to sell the 2024 Celestiq from December 2023, with pricing “north of $300,000”.

Just in case one ultra-luxurious electric coupe didn’t whet your appetite, GM has you covered with the 2024 Cadillac Celestiq. What you’re looking at here is a hand-built, $300,000-plus, built-to-order flagship with a 300-mile range, 3.8-second 0-60 time and an immense amount of technology on board. In other words, this is Cadillac’s headlong charge to be the undisputed champion of luxury cars as its rivals — namely Rolls-Royce and Bentley — transition toward electric models.

Is the 2024 Cadillac Celestiq the most important cars in the brand’s history?

Only a handful of these cars will emerge from General Motors’ Global Technical Center in Warren, Michigan. It’s almost as if your everyday white-collar worker can’t afford the hundreds of thousands of dollars to make this a volume seller. Who knew? At any rate, the 2024 Cadillac Celestiq is more than just a new model — it’s also a sort of reset button as to how we, the public at-large, think of GM’s top-shelf luxury brand.

To that end, while it’s technically a four-seater hatchback, this car’s styling and proportions are unlike anything we’ve seen out of GM so far, even the Celistiq’s own EV sibling, the Lyriq crossover. 23-inch wheels, 55 inches of largely seamless front displays, a 41-speaker AKG Studio Reference audio system (including 3 external speakers), “Goddess” trim elements and a black crystal shield grille, power opening and closing doors…I’m sure you get the picture. This car is a truly American take on luxury, where you need to take your expectations on pretty much everything and just add more.

While the two distinct displays — one each for driver and passenger — are fixed atop the dashboard, another 11.0-inch display angles its way out from the center console. Don’t think the rear passengers are left screen-less, either. Each individual gets a 12.6-inch display mounted on the seatbacks, while there’s another 8-inch display on the rear center console. If you were keeping count, that does add up to five infotainment screens with 99.2 inches of total diagonal glass area in the Celestiq. Count the “control” surfaces on the front and rear center consoles, and you technically get seven usable screens.

GM also equipped Cadillac’s EV flagship with their “Ultra Cruise” hands-free driving assist technology. Think of it as Super Cruise on steroids: A combination of cameras, radars and lidar sensors work together to provide a hands-off, eyes-on driving experience on more than 2 million miles of roadways in the U.S. and Canada, according to the automaker’s claims.

What sort of performance are we talking?

The 2024 Cadillac Celestiq rides on the Ultium platform, which is unsurprising given the company’s recent deluge of EVs. It uses a 111-kWh battery pack, which GM estimates will allow this two-door limousine to run 300 miles on a full charge. Its usable capacity will be a bit smaller than that, so we’ll have to wait and see how the actual EPA range translates into efficiency versus similar EVs. Mind you, we don’t have actual range figures on the Rolls-Royce Spectre yet, either.

Its dual-motor, all-wheel drive setup generates a GM-estimated 600 horsepower and 640 lb-ft of torque. That sort of grunt is good for 0-60 in 3.8 seconds, though the automaker did not disclose the car’s top speed. Not that it particularly matters with a $300,000-and-up flagship, but inquiring minds want to know (well, I do at least).

Exact pricing will vary wildly, since every 2024 Cadillac Celestiq will be built-to-order. Each plutocrat who can afford one of these will tailor the car to their taste, so that’s why GM mentions a price tag of at least $300,000. Whichever way you slice it, the first Celestiqs will be delivered in December 2023, right around the same time as the Rolls-Royce Spectre.

So, which would you have if you had a few hundred grand to drop on a two-door electric luxury yacht?