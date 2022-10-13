The 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Conquers the Nürburgring 10 Seconds Faster Than Its Predecessor

(Images: Porsche)

This new Porsche 911 GT3 RS trades blows with the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series.

Taking on the 13-mile (20.8 kilometer) Nürburgring Nordschleife is no small undertaking — and the track-focused 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS just made huge gains over its predecessor. In fact, this upcoming version of one of the most hardcore 911s managed a time of 6:49.328, coming in a whopping 10 seconds faster than the older GT3 RS.

Porsche brand ambassador Jörg Bergmeister was behind the wheel, while a witness was present to officiate the lap time. “Considering the far from ideal conditions,” the brand’s Director of GT cars Andreas Preuninger said, “we are satisfied with this time. The 911 GT3 RS is setting new standards for aerodynamics and the chassis. Never before has a road car embodied so much motorsport.” Take the statement for what you’d like: Preuninger suggests there that minus strong headwind on the Döttinger Höhe straight and cool asphault temperatures, the new GT3 RS could be even faster.

At the moment, one of the 911 GT3 RS’ main rivals is the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, which managed a 6:48.047 for the 12.944-mile total circuit (using a slightly different “flying start” metric than the older 12.8-mile “North Loop” time).

To make this time happen, this 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS ran the lap on optional Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires. At 235/35-R20 in the front and 335/30-R21 at the rear, Burgmeister partly credited the tires for the significantly faster run. He also said this car is “setting new standards in braking” as well. The Weissach Package — which changes up the interior with special bucket seats, interior materials and lightweight magnesium wheels — no doubt helped contribute a bit too.

At the back, the 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS comes with a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six. That engine puts out 518 horsepower and is good for a 3-second 0-60 time. Of course, don’t expect the hardcore GT3 RS to come cheap: Prices start at $223,800 before you dive into Porsche’s notoriously long and expensive options list. That said, most folks who can afford this car at all almost certainly won’t care about paying a quarter-million dollars or more.