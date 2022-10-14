Mazda Confirms 280 HP, 332 Lb-Ft Output for Australian Market 3.3-Liter Inline-Six Turbo

It could make a bit more power when it lands here...but is that *really* enough?

(Images: Mazda)

The Mazda CX-60, set to go on sale in global markets but not the U.S., saw confirmed power numbers for its engine lineup Friday.

Among the three available powertrains, the turbocharged, mild hybrid 3.3-liter inline-six manages 280 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque for the Australian market. The 2.5-liter plug-in hybrid, for its part, gets a rating of 323 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, making it the most powerful Mazda to date.

We’ll eventually see both the 3.3-liter I6 and PHEV when the CX-70 and CX-90 arrive in the U.S. Mazda’s next crossover (likely the CX-90) will come first, sometime in the year.



I know what you’re thinking — just 280 horsepower?

That’s not a typo, as Mazda’s Australian arm announced power outputs for three available powertrains in that market. The 3.3-liter turbocharged inline-six is the mill we’re particularly interested in, as we’ve interpreted it as the brand’s new flagship powertrain. In an age where automakers can eke 416 horsepower out of a four-cylinder (like Mercedes can), or 300 horsepower out of a three-pot (like Toyota), seeing just 280 (209 kW) out of six cylinders in the overseas CX-60 crossover is objectively underwhelming.

The engine’s torque figure, at 332 lb-ft (450 N-m), is only marginally better than what’s currently available — more on that in a moment.

Will we see more power when the six-cylinder reaches American shores?

It’s worth noting that power figures like these can be market specific, so U.S. buyers may see more power than the CX-70 and CX-90 land here. Mazda wouldn’t tell Australian outlet CarExpert whether the larger six-pot would come in different states of tune depending on the vehicle and market.

For some added context, Mazda’s current 2.5-liter SkyActiv-G turbo engine produces up to 256 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque in U.S.-spec vehicles like the CX-50. On that basis, it’s possible we’ll see a power bump for the larger engine, but we’ll ultimately have to wait and see. Building a brand-new engine for a brand-new platform and only giving it a bit more power than the current turbocharged unit doesn’t really make much sense.

On that note, let’s briefly cover the plug-in hybrid powertrain. This is actually Mazda’s most powerful propulsion system to date, putting out 323 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. Why consider the straight-six over the PHEV? That’s a tough question to answer based on the baseline specifications, and Mazda will need to answer that question as it pitches both powertrains to an American audience.