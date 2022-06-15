LAST CHANCE to Win a 1969 Camaro SS! 2022 Corvette C8 and 1958 Corvette Also Up for Grabs

SPONSORED CONTENT

Each year, the Ronald McDonald House of Central Valley in California (RMHCV) serves up some of the sweetest rides in the country as part of their fundraising efforts. 2022 is no different. There’s a 2022 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray, a restored 1958 Corvette Convertible, and 1969 Chevy Camaro SS. Raffle tickets start at $5 per single entry. However, a $100 donation gets you 100 entries. Even better, TFL fans can use code “TFLCAR” to receive BONUS ENTRIES!

If you have your eyes on the Camaro ENTER NOW! Entries for the Camaro close next week on June 24, 2022, with a winner picked on July 8th. Entries for the Corvettes close on November 18, 2022 and RMHCV will pick winners on December 9, 2022. For the complete rules and regulations, please go to rmhc-car.com.

1969 Camaro SS

’69 Chevy Camaro SS put the ‘muscle’ in muscle car. (image: rmhcv)

The Chevy Camaro has gone through multiple character changes throughout its 50-plus years in existence, but it could be argued that the 1969 Camaro SS here in TRUE X66 trim is the model that gave the Camaro its muscle car soul. Power comes from a code correct 375hp V8 with an Edelbrock Air Gap intake and Holley 750 CFM carburetor. A Muncie M20 4-speed manual manages the gears. The new paint is correct code 71 Lemans Blue. Inside, the seats were reupholstered with a gorgeous black and white houndstooth check. A sweet rosewood steering wheel and woodgrain trim on the dash ups the late-60s sophistication factor.

2022 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray

2022 Corvette C8 Stingray (image: rmhcv)

Two years since the launch of the all-new Corvette C8, and they are still nearly impossible to find. Not so for the Ronald McDonald House Central Valley. They got their hands on this 2022 Corvette Stingray to give away to a lucky winner. This C8 mid-engine supercar packs a 6.2-liter V8 good for 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft. of torque, connected to the rear wheels through an 8-speed automatic dual clutch transmission. Chevy’s Z51 Performance Package adds performance suspension, an electronic limited slip differential, performance rear axle, and upgraded Brembo brakes. You get all that, and a carbon fiber removable top. GM claims this beast can clock 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds.

1958 Corvette Convertible

’58 Corvette, the one that started the legend. (image: rmhcv)

This completely restored gem in Signet Red Paint, red interior, and new white convertible top is the car that started it all for the Corvette legend. The 283 cubic-inch V8 on this 1958 Corvette has been fully rebuilt with a GM intake and Rochester carburetor, all mated to a Borg Warner T10 4-Speed manual transmission. The interior features new upholstery, door panels, padded dash, carpet, sill plates, and chrome shifter. On the outside, updates include the dual exhaust, a mostly new suspension, and new whitewall tires that promise more years of driving fun behind the wheel of this 230-horsepower American classic.

About Ronald McDonald House Central Valley

The entrance to Ronald McDonald House in Madera, California. (image: rmhcv)

The first Ronald McDonald House of the Central Valley opened on Millbrook Avenue in 1984. It was the fourth Ronald McDonald House to open their doors in California and partnered with Valley Children’s Hospital. As the surrounding area grew, so did the need for the hospital to expand. When the hospital moved to a new location about 20 minutes away, so did Ronald McDonald House.

On February 14, 2001, the organization expanded to an 18 bedroom Ronald McDonald House adjacent to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera, California. The new Ronald McDonald House features three wings with 18 private guest rooms. Each room contains 2 queen size beds, private bathroom, and satellite TV. Stocked pantries and private refrigerators highlight each guest room. In 2013, the facility launched its Day Room Service, which gives family’s who are waiting for a room at the House to rest, shower, and enjoy a home cooked meal. This service has enabled RMHCV to serve hundreds of additional families each year and pursue its mission of #KeepingFamiliesClose.