The 2023 Acura Integra Will Debut at 100th Running of Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

Acura Integra heading up Pikes Peak (Image: Acura)

Taking on the “Race to the Clouds,” the 2023 Acura Integra will charge up Pikes Peak, along with the rest of Acura’s powerful racing team.

Wearing a livery that’s reminiscent of the first Acura Integra to take on the mountain, a specially prepared 2023 Acura Integra will take on Pikes Peak. According to Acura: modifications include lightweight 18×9-inch HRE wheels that reduce un-sprung weight. Acura racing will add 245-series Pirelli racing slicks as well. All of that, and a heritage-inspired livery inspired by the brand’s first-ever race car.

Altogether, Acura will race six vehicles, and send the Integra up the hill as an “exhibition” racer. Just an FYI: Acura Racing has amassed serious accolades with racing victories and records on Pikes Peak in the past. You can rea more about their winning past (here).

Acura 2022 Pikes Peak Entries: