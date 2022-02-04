The End Could Be Near For The Chevy Bolt, As GM Pivots Toward Affordable Ultium-Based EV

Bolt EUV image: GM

Recently, GM high level executives were adamant that we need affordable electric vehicles…

They do still build the Chevy Bolt EV and EUV, though with its recent woes it’s becoming clearer that the automaker wants to move on.

General Motors has claimed for some time that they will be building their future on the Ultium battery system. The pre-Ultium Chevrolet Bolt, though, does not have the same underpinnings, including the newer module’s nickel-cobalt-manganese-aluminum chemistry. Chevy’s first EV uses on a lithium-ion battery pack produced by LG Chem, and there have been a few problems with some cars. A spate of battery fires have sparked a massive, multi-billion dollar recall campaign, involving some 140,000 cars built in the past five years.

It’s a real shame. I’ve gone on record before saying that this little car was one of my favorite EVs. Namely due to its excellent performance and acceptable price-tag. I used one in Northern California for a family vacation, and it was brilliant. I was excited to try the new Bolt EUV during my 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show trip, but fate had other plans. Side note: I reviewed the Chevy Trailblazer instead.

General Motors Chair and CEO Mary Barra confirmed during her 2022 CES keynote address that Chevrolet will launch the Chevrolet Equinox EV in the 2024 model year.

The next telling clue the Bolt may be on its last legs? That came from GM CEO Mary Barra. This was her statement during GM’s call with analysts discussing Q4 2021 results:

“The efficiencies created by the Ultium platform are a key reason why we will be able to deliver truly affordable EVs like the Equinox. Affordable EVs are part of the market that start-ups aren’t targeting, but they are key to driving mass adoption of EVs, which is a national and a global priority. That’s why we plan to follow the Equinox with an even more affordable EV.” Mary Barra, General Motors CEO

No mention of the Bolt or Bolt EUV there at all. That doesn’t bode well for these little runabouts. But surely, they got a mention somewhere else? Nope. In fact, Barra later on talks up the upcoming Equinox EV again, saying that it’s so significant based on its projected market coverage. It’s the “More affordable EV.”

Simply put, it appears that the Equinox EV will take over for the Chevrolet Bolt and Bolt EUV. It’s not exactly terrible news given the more advanced underpinnings and overall tech. It’s base price is projected to be in the ballpark as the current base-model Bolt too.

As of now, you can still buy a 2022 Chevrolet Bolt and Bolt EUV. With this new information in hand, though, just don’t be too surprised if you soon see a headline declaring the Bolt officially dead. Hopefully, that will come with news of an affordable next-gen

H/T to Autoblog for their report and survey info on the Bolt topic.