Ford Hits The Pause Button On Electric Explorer & Aviator As It Focuses On Mach-E Demand: News

In order to meet Mach-E demand, the Ford Explorer EV and Lincoln Aviator EV will be delayed.

In a report by Automotive News Friday, Ford stated that it is planning to triple output of the Ford Mustang Mach-E in order to meet the car’s explosive demand. Per a tweet from CEO Jim Farley, means ultimately ramping up production to 200,000 units annually. It also means that the all-electric versions of the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator will have to wait. The Ford plant in Cuautitlan, Mexico was slated to produce the EV Explorer and EV Aviator. It’s switching to the Mustang Mach-E.

In that post, AutoNews notes Ford telling its suppliers that the production of the Explorer and Aviator EV will be delayed 18 months. Originally, production was supposed to start near the summer of 2023. The company also aims to move the vehicles’ production from Cuautitlan, Mexico to an as-yet-unannounced plant. As it stands right now, that timeline means the delay pushes production to December 2024.

Demand for the Ford Mustang Mach-E is remarkably high

Recently, Jim Farley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ford Motor Company tweeted that EV production will increase to 600,000 units within two years. Part of this increase is the massive demand for their new Mustang Mach-E. Despite a recent price increase, the demand remains consistently high.

As of October 2021, Ford Mustang Mach-E ranks second in EV sales, trailing only the Tesla Model Y. With the addition of the Cuautitlan, Mexico plant, Ford is aiming to overtake Tesla in the near future. With the impending arrival of the Ford F-150 Lightning — which is also in high demand — Ford’s aim of producing 600,000 electric vehicles per year could be well within reach.

It’s hard to produce Mustang Mach-Es fast enough to meet the incredible demand, but we are sure going to try. So starting in 2022 we are increasing production and expect to reach 200,000+ units per year for North America & Europe by 2023. That's 3x our 2021 output. ⚡️⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/xSMbuHxdEN — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) December 10, 2021

What about the regular Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator?

The gasoline-powered Ford Explorer will continue production at the Ford Chicago Assembly Plant. The Ford Explorer is still extremely popular. Last year, Ford sold over 240,000 units in North America. The automaker is on track to match or exceed that number in 2021. While not as hot as a seller, the Aviator sold about 25,000 units in North America in 2020. The Explorer is still one of the more popular vehicles in its segment, and the Blue Oval isn’t going to jeopardize that position.