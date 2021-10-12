The 2022 Ford Mustang GT And Mach 1 Are Losing Some Power Thanks To Emissions Regulation: Report

As the 480 horsepower Mustang Mach-E GT arrives on the scene, the OG Mustang is actually losing 10 horsepower. (Images: Ford)

The 5.0-liter Coyote V8 is losing some of its grunt.

According to a new Ford Authority report, tightening EPA restrictions will hamper the Ford Mustang GT and Mach 1 for the 2022 model year. The Blue Oval reportedly sent a memo to its dealers, informing them that the automaker is adjusting the V8 car’s power output down by 10 horsepower. The GT will now sit at 450 horsepower, while the Mach 1 has been reduced to 470 horsepower.

The 5.0-liter Coyote V8 represents a fraction of the model’s 61,090 sales last year (and 41,065 so far this year), and recent changes to the order guide reflect the current generation’s aging status. That said, we are expecting a new (probably electrified) Mustang to drop sometime in the next couple years.

Ford’s also adding some new flavor to the 2022 Mustang lineup, like adding the GT Performance Package to the California Special. That package offers up six-piston Brembo brakes, stiffer chassis components, and a Torsen limited-slip differential.

New colors are in the palette for 2022 as well. Those include Atlas Blue Metallic (shown above), Cyber Orange, Dark Matter Gray and Grabber Blue, among several others like Eruption Green listed as “late availability”.

In the real world, are you going to feel that 10 horsepower loss? Perhaps not, but it’s worth keeping in mind if you’re shopping around for a V8 coupe, among the few options left these days. 2022 Ford Mustang deliveries are set for early 2022, thought Ford hasn’t announced pricing on the most recent Mustangs just yet.

Correction: An earlier version of this article referenced Muscle Cars & Trucks. Ford Authority originally broke the story.