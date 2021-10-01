Mitsubishi Confirms 2023 Outlander PHEV, Arriving Next Year: News

The new Mitsubishi Outlander will get a plug-in hybrid variant that will arrive at dealers next year. (Images: Mitsubishi)

A new version of the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is on the horizon.

There’s a bit of weirdness going on right now if you’re in the market for a Mitsubishi Outlander. You can get the brand new model launched this year, or you can buy the old Outlander PHEV. The automaker is still selling the last-generation plug-in hybrid alongside the dramatically updated gasoline models, though that picture will change next year. Mitsubishi announced Friday that the next Outlander PHEV will arrive in the U.S. in the second half of 2022, as a 2023 model.

As far as styling and tech changes are concerned, you can get a pretty good idea for most of the updates by looking at the non-hybrid Outlander. It gets more upright and distinctive styling, whether you’re a fan of it or not, and a categorically better interior than the old car. Beyond that, though, the gas-electric powertrain will get a more powerful electric motor and a larger battery. That ought to help the PHEV’s case for electric range, which stands at 24 miles in the outgoing car, according to EPA figures. Mitsubishi also emphasizes its Super-All Wheel Control (S-AWC) all-wheel drive system, which will see some upgrades in this new generation.

It’s keeping all three rows this time

Even better for families, the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV will retain its three-row configuration from the gasoline model. Packaging changes for this new model means the plug-in hybrid won’t have to give that up, and as it stands this car is still one of the few larger plug-in hybrid crossovers out there. The Toyota Highlander does not have a plug-in “Prime” variant (yet), nor does any of its mainstream rivals. You basically have to buy into a luxury brand if you want a plug-in three-row family hauler, like the Volvo XC90.

We’ll get a better idea of technical specs in the coming months, as well as pricing. In the meantime, check out our review of the non-hybrid Outlander below: