Check Out The Lighter, Epic-Looking Lotus Emira GT4 Race Car: News

Images: Lotus

The Lotus Emira GT4 race car is based on the automaker’s last solely gas-powered vehicle.

Equipped with a supercharged Toyota V6 2GR-FE, 3.5-liter V6 that makes 400 horsepower, the Lotus Emira GT4 is race ready. Lotus appears to be working with their rich racing history to bring the new Emira center stage. In the recent past, Lotus has had a lot of racing success with the “old” Evora. The retiring Evora GT4, has won the British GT, Dubai 24hrs, Barcelona 24hrs, European GT, Sepang 12hrs and the Pirelli World Challenge – among others.

“The all-new Emira GT4 is an exciting next step following the hugely successful launch of the Emira road car. We have worked hard with the team at RML Group to ensure this next-generation of Lotus GT car will deliver race-winning performance.” Richard Selwin, Race Programme Manager, Lotus

In July, the automaker launched the Lotus Emira at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Now Lotus and the RML Group are committed to adding motorsport to the Emira’s bag of tricks.

According to the automaker: Lotus aims to build a limited number of Emira GT4 race cars for the 2022 season, increasing production for 2023 in line with global demand. Interested parties are invited to contact the Lotus motorsport department directly via email: motorsport@lotuscars.com.

Lotus Emira GT4 detailed specs: