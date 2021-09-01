Can You Guess Which New EV Model This Is?

It's one you likely haven't heard of before — spotted in California

This is a funky looking little EV, isn’t it? Can you guess what this is?

I’m curious to know what you think this is.

It took a bit of bouncing around the TFL office to figure out what Tyler (photo above) and Mathew (photos below) both spotted testing in San Francisco. You may be able to guess it if you’re steeped in electric car lore, but I’m curious to know how many of you guys can easily guess this one. It’s not exactly a Tesla, is it? (I suppose that’s a hint, as if that wasn’t obvious even under the camouflage)

Here’s one hint if you want it: I have covered this EV on TFLcar.com before. It’s not something I’ll link to right away, but search back through the past little bit of EV coverage and you may stumble across this shape.

Matthew also gave his impressions when he came across it this past weekend:

“Hey guys, I saw this small 4-door (likely electric) car testing in Sacramento, California on the August 29th. I don’t think it was a NEV as it was pretty fast off the line, and seemed to match the responsiveness of vehicles I’ve driven before like the BMW i3 and the Chevy Bolt. I hope someone can identify it, I’m stumped.”

Let us know if you have an idea what this electric car is in the comments below!

