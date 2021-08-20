It’s Official: The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Gets A Reveal Date

After the Stingray, now we know when the next C8 Corvette is coming

We’ve seen quite a few Chevy Corvette Z06 prototypes, but there hasn’t been an exact reveal date — until now. (Image: TFLcar)

Chevrolet narrows down a reveal date for the new Corvette Z06.

Earlier this summer, GM confirmed the next chapter in the C8 Corvette’s run is coming this fall. That’s just around the corner, as much as it may not feel like it, so we needed the lowdown on exactly when the more hardcore Z06 is actually going to arrive. Fortunately, the company obliged Friday and offered an exact debut date: October 26.

In doing that, Chevy staged a camouflaged Z06 right next to the C8.R racer. The video below shows a (curated) look at the car’s testing on European race tracks, naturally including the Nürburgring. France’s Circuit des 24 Heures du Mans (or Circuit de la Sarthe) is another prominent race track shown. The C8.R, for its part, will race in the 24 Hours of Le Mans this weekend.

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Logo

Why these two cars together? Word has it the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 will sport a roadworthy version of the racer’s 5.5-liter flat-plane-crank V8. Horsepower is still a question mark, though it should land somewhere in the 600 horsepower range — a healthy uplift from the Stingray’s 495 (with the Z51 performance pack).

The sights (and definitely the sounds) have been encouraging so far. We’ll know much more in just two months’ time, and I for one am stoked to learn more about the Z06 when it finally arrives.

Check out Chevy’s teaser below: