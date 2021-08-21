GM Expands Chevy Bolt EV Battery Recall To Every Model Sold As It Addresses Multiple Fires: News

GM will recall every Bolt ever made to address a critical battery problem that has been linked to multiple fires. (Images: General Motors)

All 2017 – 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV models are affected by the expanded recall.

If you own a Chevrolet Bolt or Bolt EUV of any vintage, you’ll want to heed this recall. General Motors expanded their campaign this week addressing a serious battery fire issue to include every single Bolt made since its introduction in 2017. A recent announcement covered roughly 69,000 older Bolts (mainly 2017 and 2018 models), but now adds 73,000 to the count from model years 2019 to 2022, according to an Associated Press report.

According to the automaker, Chevrolet Bolt and Bolt EUV batteries could have two manufacturing defects that, in rare cases, can actually lead to fires. To remedy the issue, GM will replace battery modules in all affected vehicles. Including older recalls to date, the issue will cost the company $1.8 billion to fix. It will seek partial reimbursement from LG Chem, which manufactured some batteries in South Korea and later examples at its Holland, Michigan plant.

So far, company spokesperson Dan Flores said there have been 10 Bolt fires, and that figure includes one house blaze, while two other people suffered from smoke inhalation.

GM will notify owners to take their cars to dealers as soon as replacement parts are ready, though Flores said there’s no certain date as to when that will happen just yet. Technicians will replace defective modules in newer Bolts, while it will replace all five battery modules in 2017 to 2019 models.