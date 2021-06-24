Sorry Folks, The 2022 Honda Civic Si Will ONLY Be Available As A Sedan: Update

Recent spy shots clue us in a bit more to what’s coming with the new Honda Civic Si…but here’s what you shouldn’t expect. (Images: TFLcar)

No dice on a new Honda Civic Si hatchback.

Here in North America, the Honda Civic Si gave us hotter performance out of what would otherwise be an ordinary compact. Back in the mid-2000s, we even saw it as a fun three-door hatch, but those days have long gone. With the 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback just making its debut and manufacturing now in America, some enthusiasts were hoping that we’d see a new Civic Si hatch.

Sorry, no such luck:

Hi Malleweg, there will only be a Sedan version of the Si. — Honda Canada Inc. (@HondaCanada) June 24, 2021

Sad, yet not surprising news.

Honda Canada confirmed that, just like the tenth-generation, we won’t see a five-door version of this Si, either. Civic11 forum (among other Civic enthusiast forums) pointed this tweet out. Beyond that, they also opined that a hatch should perhaps be an option, since the standard hatchback does come with a manual transmission, at least if you want it. The normal sedan does not offer a three-pedal option, but we know the upcoming Si will remain manual only. In short, if you want a manual Civic sedan, you’ll have to get the Si.

Honda’s more or less mirroring its tenth-gen playbook in terms of trims, engines and transmission options. At least, that’s what we’ve seen so far. Granted, this is coming from Honda’s Canadian division, but since Honda stays largely consistent with its offerings throughout North America, odds are that statement applies to the U.S. as well.

If you were still wondering, no — the Si Coupe isn’t coming back either. That was always a given. Some might disagree, but I don’t begrudge Honda for that decision at all. Not only does it make business sense (coupe take rates are usually fairly low), but it just doesn’t make much sense unless you desperately want that two-door style. In my last Si review, my only gripe is that I’d buy the four-door version if I got one at all, because you can’t beat having a bit more practicality to go with your fun.

At any rate, at least the Si is still there as a buffer to the Type R. We’ll have more official information before long, but it may still be a couple months.