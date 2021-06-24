The 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Has Arrived — Here’s What Has Changed: Video

Here it is, everyone — the 11th-generation Honda Civic Hatchback. Here are all the changes! (Images: Honda)

Following up the sedan’s launch, here’s the 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback.

Hot on the heels of the revamped four-door hitting dealers, Honda’s continuing the new Civic rollout with the five-door hatch. In the video below, our friend Alex Dykes from Alex on Autos shows us all the differences between the two cars in Los Angeles, but we’ll also dive into the changes here. This is the eleventh-generation model, with styling that dials back some of the edgier bits from the outgoing tenth-generation. Honda calls the styling “Euro-inspired”, with an emphasis on the sporty driving experience. There is more meat on the bone here for enthusiasts in that regard against the sedan — namely the 6-speed manual transmission option along with the altogether more athletic look and better practicality.

One other major difference: Unlike the last-gen Civic, the automaker will build the new hatchback right here in the U.S.

What can we expect from the new Civic hatch?

The front-end styling offers up a distinct look to the sedan, thanks to the mesh grille. Under the skin, though, you’ll find most of the same kit we went over in the sedan. That includes a redesigned interior with an available 9-inch touchscreen (7-inch standard) an 10.2 inch all-digital instrument display on the higher-end models. A 12-speaker Bose premium audio system is also available on Sport Touring models, along with Qi-compatible wireless charging. Honda Sensing safety gear comes standard across the range, while Boost Blue (formerly a Type R-specific hue) and Smoky Mauve Pearl jazz up the hatchback.

Against the outgoing tenth-generation car, the 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback has a 1.4-inch longer wheelbase, 0.5-inch wider track and sees its windshield pillar moved 2 inches rearward. The hatch opening and lift-over height is also lower than before, while the hatch opening is 1.6 inches wider. Two engines are available: A 2.0-liter naturally-aspirated four-cylinder with 158 horsepower and 138 lb-ft of torque, or a 1.5-liter turbo unit with 180 horsepower and 177 lb-ft of torque. All four trims offer a CVT as the standard transmission option, but — unlike the sedan — you can spec the Sport and Sport Touring trims with a 6-speed manual gearbox instead.

Check out more on the 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback in Alex’s video below. Stay tuned for the Honda Civic Si, which is next in the lineup. That should be coming up in just a few weeks’ time. Stay tuned!