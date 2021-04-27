Forget SUVs: This Toyota Sienna Woodland Edition Wants To Be Your Outdoorsy Family Hauler

A lifted Sienna? Yep, that’s now officially a thing. (Photos: Toyota)

The Toyota Sienna Woodland Edition will join the 2022 lineup.

From “Swagger Wagon” to outdoorsy fun for the whole family, Toyota is dead set on making its minivan stand out in a veritable sea filled with crossovers. Not only did the automaker hybridize its latest minivan, but this Toyota Sienna Woodland Edition offers standard all-wheel drive and added ground clearance to boot. Thanks to an array of outdoor-focused accessories, the Woodland joins the 2022 model range this fall specifically geared for the adventure-ready crowd.

To that end, this relatively rugged Sienna brings 0.6 inches of extra ground clearance over the standard trims. The all-wheel drive setup houses an electric motor on the rear axle, mated to a 2.5-liter gasoline engine. Now, keep in mind this Toyota Sienna Woodland Edition is certainly no mountaineer, even with the extra lift. Total ground clearance increases to just 6.9 inches, which is still substantially lower than the Highlander’s 8.0 inches of clearance.

The extra gear

Beyond the lift, the Sienna Woodland Edition brings several accessories including roof rails with crossbars, a 1,500-watt power outlet and 3,500-pound towing hitch. Those extra bits would amount to $1,340 if you optioned them all together. The Woodland Edition is also available in Cement gray (shown above) or Midnight Black.

Toyota hasn’t announced pricing for its outdoorsy Sienna just yet. However, the automaker did say it would make a $250 donation to the National Environmental Education Foundation (NEFF) for each Woodland Edition sold, with a guaranteed minimum donation of $250,000.

