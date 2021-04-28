The 2022 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S Brings 503 Horsepower To Both The SUV And Coupe: News

The 2022 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S will be available as a fastback-style coupe and the more practical SUV.

In the past, if you wanted the rip-snorting 503 horsepower Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S, you had to get the coupe model. Unfortunately, that design takes away some of the practicality, and the styling doesn’t necessarily appeal to some buyers. The coupe design further hinders back seat headroom, as well. Now, though, the 2022 Mercedes-AMG GLC lineup redresses that balance by offering the high-output version in SUV form.





The coupe was ridiculously fast, and that will surely translate to the SUV too:

“When launched in Europe in 2018, the GLC 63 S SUV recorded an officially measured and notarized lap time of 7.49.369 on the North Loop of the Nürburgring, claiming the title of fastest SUV on the track at that time. To this day it remains one of the fastest SUVs on the Nürburgring, proving that the GLC 63 S is among the top of its segment in terms of vehicle dynamics and performance.” Mercedes-Benz

What it all boils down to is this: The 2022 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S will have a more logical option. Best of all, we actually get that option without sacrificing performance. Both vehicles will have the 503 horsepower twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that makes 516 lb-ft of torque. The coupe and SUV, being mechanically identical underneath, will house the same 9-speed automatic transmission and 4Matic all-wheel drive we’re used to. Both vehicles will run from 0 to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds, Mercedes says. Both also have an electronically-limited top speed of 174 mph.

Adaptive air suspension is on the menu with the top-dog AMG, as is an electronically controlled limited-slip differential.

Mercedes says both the 63 S SUV model will go on sale later this year alongside the GLC coupe. At the moment, exact pricing isn’t available. With the current top-end GLC Coupe commanding an $85,000 starting price, the SUV should shave off a couple thousand bucks, at least.

Roman did drive the coupe a little while back, and it is stupidly quick. Check that out below: