Volkswagen Foreshadows U.S. All-Wheel Drive ID.4 With 295 Horsepower “GTX”: News

A similar AWD model will hit US dealers later this year, but without that name

An all-wheel drive Volkswagen ID.4 will make its way to the U.S. market, just without the ‘GTX’ name. (Images: Volkswagen)

It looks like the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX EV is hunting the Mustang Mach-E’s performance.

On Wednesday, Volkswagen revealed the next step in its electric crossover lineup. This Volkswagen ID.4 GTX has one electric drive motor on both the front and rear axle. The GTX will have a 75 kW electric motor up front and 150 kW motor powering the rear wheels. Together, they deliver a maximum electrical output of 220 kW, or roughly 295 horsepower. According to Volkswagen, the ID.4 GTX will accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in 6.2 seconds. As for top speed, Volkswagen sets the electronic limiter at about 112 mph (180 km/h).

Technically, the “GTX” is a bit of forbidden fruit, but just on the name. We will get an all-wheel drive version to complement the rear-wheel drive ID.4 that just launched, but we won’t see it called the GTX on our roads.

For Volkswagen, the ID.4 is a major push to advance electric mobility:

The new GTX product brand is a booster for both the ID. family and the ACCELERATE corporate strategy, with which Volkswagen aims to become the most coveted sustainable mobility brand. It has set itself the target of increasing the proportion of sales of purely electric vehicles in Europe to 70 percent by 2030. Volkswagen intends to become climate-neutral by 2050 and by 2025, Volkswagen will have invested around 16 billion euros in electric mobility, hybridization and digitalization. Volkswagen

Thanks to all-wheel drive (AWD) the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX “effortlessly” climbed a ramp at an incline of 37.5%.

There are a lot of tie-ins to other high performance Volkswagen products, like the Golf GTI. The interior upgrades, which includes a performance steering wheel, looks familiar. If you look at the seating materials, stitching and other interior design elements, it hints strongly at the hot hatch vibe, even with its bespoke look and powertrain.

Other noticeable changes

The exterior is slightly modified over the regular ID.4. Lighting has been tweaked with three honeycomb elements that form the daytime running lights. They look GTI-ish, and the overall stance of the ID.4 GTX looks sportier than the regular model. The rear includes a 3D LED taillight cluster, as well as bespoke badging.

The Volkswagen ID.4 GTX will launch in Europe this summer. For the Germans, it will have at an entry-level price of €50,415 Euros, which is over $60,000 USD. The similarly-specced all-wheel drive ID.4 should reach the U.S. later this fall.