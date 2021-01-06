News: The All-Electric Mazda MX-30 Will Come To The U.S. — With A Rotary Range Extender

The all-electric Mazda MX-30 debuted a couple years ago, but wasn’t on the table for the U.S….until now, that is. (Photos: Mazda)

Turns out the electric Mazda MX-30 will come to the U.S. after all, according to a recent interview.

Take a look across Mazda’s current U.S. lineup, and you’ll notice a distinct lack of electric or even hybrid models. Overseas that’s not quite the case, as the company does produce a small EV crossover called the MX-30. It’s been around for a little while now, but we wondered whether it would actually make its way to our shores. I was particularly interested, being the resident Mazda fanatic on the TFL team. Now, we have a clearer answer: Yes, the Mazda MX-30 will come to the U.S.

At least, that’s the case if what Mazda North American Operations’ Jeff Guyton said in an interview with the Detroit Bureau comes to fruition. As the Hiroshima-based automaker aims to capture more market share with the likes of the CX-30, electrification was a key focus. “Recently, we announced that we would be employing the Toyota hybrid system that we’ll be producing in Alabama, along with other Mazda-originated powertrains. We’ve said it’s a new crossover for the American market.” Guyton further stated, “Also, we’ve talked about introducing our large platform architecture that will have plug-in hybrid capability, along with other electrication.”

Of the MX-30, he said, “We have launched the MX-30 in Europe. And we will be making that product available with a rotary range extender. Any chance of it coming to the U.S.? Yes, it will, though we haven’t talked about the date publicly yet.”

When could the MX-30 arrive?

Motor1 noted when they spotted the story Mazda’s goal for that range extender. Guyton said it would be more appropriate to launch the MX-30 over here with the range extender than without it. That makes sense, since the vehicle covers just 124 miles on a charge using the WLTP cycle. For those who don’t know, that efficiency standard often nets more generous results than official EPA figures. In typical use on American roads, the car may crack around 100 miles, or about the same range as a Mini Cooper SE. With the rotary engine backing up the battery pack, Mazda’s engineers aim to double the car’s range to 249 miles (400 km).

Again, Guyton did not mention an exact date, but there’s a ticking clock for Mazda. As most automakers lean into electrification — a plug-in Wrangler and electric trucks are coming, remember — success won’t come from trailing the pack. Mazda’s range extender may see service in Europe in the first half of 2022. Based on that estimate, we could see it arrive here in the U.S. later next year, or perhaps early 2023.

