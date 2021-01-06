2021 Mitsubishi Mirage Gets A Fresh Face, New Tech And A Price Hike

The 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage gets a less cutesy look in its most recent guise. (Photos: Mitsubishi)

Mitsubishi aims for a sportier look with the updated Mirage

Mitsubishi previously announced some updates to it’s entry-level Mirage, but a dramatic transformation isn’t in the cards this time. The 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage is a light refresh, touching up the front and rear fascias and adding more standard tech. Pretty standard stuff, to be frank, but there is a special edition: The “Carbonite Edition.”

Pick your flavor: the 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage comes in either sedan or hatchback forms.

I see what you did there, Mitsubishi. Star Wars nerdishness aside, that special addition adds a “sporty and upscale look to the Mirage and Mirage G4 (sedan).” The package changes up the front grille and air damn, B-pillar decal and rear air dam. You also get “carbon-pattern surfaces and contrasting red accents,” if that means anything to you. Basically, you get a car that looks like a little pocket rocket. Fun, right?

Well, hold on there for just one minute. What you don’t get (unfortunately), is a new powertrain. Instead, the 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage orders up what power it can muster from the same 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine. As such, you get an identical 78 horsepower and 74 lb-ft of torque. Mind you, at least you can get this car with a five-speed manual transmission, but I suspect most people shopping in this bracket will opt for the CVT. Of course, having a tiny engine in a tiny car does mean good fuel economy. With the CVT, the 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage still manages 36 City / 43 Highway / 39 Combined mpg. Short of going hybrid, that’s about as good of fuel economy as you’re going to eke out of a gas-engined car these days.

There’s a bit more tech on tap this year, like that infotainment system that’s now standard across the range.

What else does the 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage get?

Here’s the part that hurts a bit: The 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage is $400 dearer than the old model. The base model starts at $15,390 (including destination). Opt for the G4 sedan, and that price rises again to $16,390. That’s also $400 more expensive than the 2020 model. Spec up a top-trim SE with all the trimmings and the Mirage tops out at $19,290.

Across the range, you get a new grille and front bumper, as well as a new rear bumper and valence. LED headlights are available on the SE, while LED taillights are standard on all trims. Inside, the 7.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support are also standard. Forward automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection caps off the tech you get with any Mirage, with automatic high beams as optional equipment.

It’s closest rival on price, the Chevy Spark, still comes in cheaper for the 2021 model year, at $14,490.