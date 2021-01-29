Nissan Teases The Much Sharper Looking 2022 Pathfinder: Full Reveal Coming February 4

Nissan’s teaser still reveals a fair amount of detail leading up to next week’s full reveal. (Photo: Nissan)

Check out the video below for new details.

The 2022 Nissan Pathfinder is just around the corner. Right before that happens, though, it seems Nissan is willing to tease some details regarding their next-gen SUV. As it hits the dirt (and rain, mud and ice), it’s clear the automaker wants this new model to follow a more rugged path than its predecessor. But what is there to see in the photo above and short clip below?

You at least get a glimpse at the Pathfinder’s rear-end design. Care to guess what it resembles? Nissan’s shown its forward-looking design language with the new Rogue, and the Pathfinder picks up on several of those cues. From the back, you can tell it has a broader shoulder line, with fewer rounded surfaces than the rather bulbous crossover we know now. Nissan also put the car’s name as a script across the rear tailgate, rather than as a more discreet badge. You’re going to be able to pick this out as a Pathfinder, as it’s likely the new generation will also take on similar front-end styling to the new Rogue. At least, that’s what we’ve seen so far.

New, thinner LED taillights are noticeable, and further accentuate the new Pathfinder’s wider stance over the previous model. I’m sure most enthusiasts will appreciate these decisions, as it harkens back to the older models most people like.

Where the mystery still lies, though, is what powertrain changes are in store. Right now, the Nissan Pathfinder uses a 3.5-liter V6 mated to a continuously variable transmission. For those who want a “rugged” SUV, this is about as far away as you could get. Mind you, at least the current generation can tow up to 6,000 pounds. As to whether the company will move away from such widespread CVT use, we’ll have to wait until next week to see.