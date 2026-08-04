2027 Polaris RZR Pro R Boost Brings the Turbo Folks Have Been Asking For, And 275 Horsepower With It

(Images: Polaris)

The Polaris RZR Pro R was already a serious performance side-by-side, but now it’s packing crazy power.

It’s all too easy for those of us out here in the car world to get jaded by horsepower numbers. Sure, we still talk about the headline number as a universal reference point. These days, though, it’s all too easy to look at 275 hp and just go, “it’s not that much power”. Head on over to the side-by-side world, though, and it’s a different story: Meet the 2027 Polaris RZR Pro R Boost.

Now, on paper, that name shows exactly what kind of two- or four-seater side-by-side we’re talking about here. The RZR Pro R was already at the top of Polaris’ performance SxS stack, aimed to give you pedal-to-the-metal capability with a 2.0-liter, 225-horsepower engine.

This new model amps up the performance even further by leaning on the “boost” angle, kicking the output up to 275 horsepower and 223 lb-ft of torque. Along with the higher numbers, Polaris also worked on the cooling system, including a radiator installed behind the passengers and fed by a roof-mounted air scoop, to make sure the engine doesn’t derate anywhere below 115 degrees ambient air temperature or 10,000 feet of elevation. That means even up here where TFL’s based (at about 5,500 feet), we should see the most of this new powertrain.

It’s not just the engine, either. Polaris upgraded the rest of the drivetrain to handle the strain, including tougher half-shafts, a beefier front differential to deliver all the available torque both front and rear, stronger clutches for the continuously variable transmission and a more robust drive belt. Even though it is about 200 pounds heavier than its naturally aspirated counterpart (so about 2,300 pounds), the changes — including a torque rating that blows the Kawasaki Teryx H2’s 146 lb-ft and the Can-Am Maverick’s 170 lb-ft out of the water — should result in a side-by-side that is, objectively, a best off-road.

So…what’s the catch?

With the 2027 Polaris RZR R Pro Boost then, the aim is to give you the brawniest, ballerist, most badass side-by-side on the market. Two trims are available, Ultimate and Ultra, with the latter giving you active anti-roll bar links, a carbon fiber hood and 32-inch BFGoodrich all-terrain tires, as well as a steering wheel upgrade.

The down side? I don’t think I’m shattering any earth here by pointing out that, holy crap, is this side-by-side expensive. Pricing for the RZR Pro R Boost starts at $49,999 MSRP for the two-seat Ultimate. Four seats will bump that starting figure up to $53,999. If you want the Ultra, that’ll cost you either $52,999 for two seats or $56,999 for four.

So…this or a Honda Civic Type R? Or pick whichever other car/truck you want for about $50K. Granted, the RZR is already meant to be a fun performance side-by-side, so folks are going to spend what they’ll spend to get the best toy they can get. This time around, Polaris is again pushing the boat out to meet those demands for more, more, more. I think you guys got it, if you’re shopping your next all-out side-by-side.