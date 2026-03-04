Ford Brings a 3.0-liter Supercharger to the V8 Mustang and F-150, If You Have $10,500 to Drop

(Images: Ford)

If you want to give your current Mustang GT or Dark Horse some serious power, here’s your official upgrade path.

With as much as 500 horsepower on tap in its current generation, the S650 Ford Mustang isn’t exactly a slouch. It is, in fact, the last V8 pony car standing as the Chevrolet Camaro sits on the shelf and the Dodge Charger is available as either an EV or a turbo-six (with no production Hemi in sight…yet). Still, what’s the point in even having a V8 if you can’t go hog-wild with the power? Ford Performance just answered the question, dropping a 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger option for the Mustang and the F-150.

While the truck option brings, say, your F-150 Lobo up to a cool 700 horsepower without needing to buy a Raptor R, let’s stick with the Mustang here. By doing that, we actually see even crazier power. The 3.0-liter S/C upgrade brings the total up to 810 horsepower at 7,500 RPM and 615 lb-ft of torque at 4,800 RPM. Without putting too fine a point on it…that’s a hell of an upgrade over the standard GT’s 486 horspower (with active exhaust) and 418 lb-ft. You can get the upgrade without Ford’s active exhaust option already installed on your V8 mustang, but it’ll cost you 10 horses.

Of course, because we live in the real world where not every entity out there is keen to see you slap a blower on your Mustang, there are a few caveats. The first asterisk is that, if you own a 2026 model, this kit is not CARB-approved. 2024 and 2025 models are fine, but you won’t be able to order this setup for a 2026 Mustang (or F-150) in California.

If you have a strut tower brace package on your Mustang, this package also won’t work because of clearance issues with the supercharger.

Finally, there’s the elephant in the room: price. On the Mustang, this supercharger kit (available through the Ford Performance website) will set you back $10,500. That is a chunk of change, but then this is also a hearty heap of extra power for you to bestow on your otherwise “standard” V8 Mustang. And at any rate, it’s way cheaper than a Mustang GTD, which for all its bespoke elements and suspension, braking and aerodynamic upgrades, only makes 5 more horsepower than this kit will get you.

Since this 3.0-liter supercharger kit is sold through Ford Performance, it is also backed by a 3-year/36,000-mile factory warranty when installed by a Ford dealer or ASE-certified technician.