Video Review: Here’s Why the New 2026 Toyota Camry Is So Popular!

(Images: Toyota)

SUVs may reign supreme — just don’t tell that to the Toyota Camry.

There was a time where the best-selling car in America was an actual car, with Toyota’s Camry dominating the market for several years running. The world has changed since the 1990s and early 2000s, of course, with the RAV4 now consistently topping the sales charts year-over-year. Nevertheless, the Camry is still a serious force to be reckoned with, and Andre and Jen explore why in this latest review.

The Toyota Camry is coming off a fresh redesign, with all-new styling and an all-hybrid approach to its powertrain lineup. Now, all Toyota Camry models rock the same 2.5-liter-backed hybrid system, with your only trim-independent option being whether you want front- or all-wheel drive. Combined output is a bit lower for the FWD version (225 hp versus 232 for the AWD models), but it still brings a decent amount of grunt while packing considerable fuel economy benefits over past gasoline models, at up to 51 mpg combined for the base LE model.

As for this particular review, Andre and Jen are looking at the 2026 Toyota Camry Nightshade. Arguably, this is the one of the most “aggressive” Camrys of the bunch, taking the SE model and packing in a host of gloss black trim to make things a bit sportier. It’s no more powerful than any other Camry, but it does bring a reasonable price tag of $34,270 to start (our test model came in at $37,903 with options like the Convenience Package, Cold Weather Package and multimedia upgrade).

And that price point is what really helps the Camry still cement a strong case as a good option in today’s expensive, SUV-heavy market. This Nightshade sits right in the middle of the range, though pretty much all Camry models are available within the $30,000s price band. Apart from that, the power, fuel economy and neutral chassis make the Toyota Camry a remarkably approachable car for just about anyone. With heated seats, a heated steering wheel, up to a 12.3-inch infotainment screen as an option on SE and Nightshade and a generally comfortable and pleasing demeanor, it makes sense that Toyota dealers still manage to shift 316,185 examples in 2025 alone.

Check out more of our full review in the video below: