Ask Nathan: Is the 2026 Ineos Grenadier Better and My Top 5 EVs for Commuting in SoCal?

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Has the 2026 INEOS Grenadier actually been improved?

Top 5 EVs that I’ve commuted with in SoCal?

The first question comes from a fan who wants to know if the INEOS Grenadier has been properly improved.

Q: From Facebook – Nathan Adlen Journalist page: What’s up with the 2026 INEOS Grenadier?

I’ve seen a whole bunch of videos that you guys produced with the (INEOS) Grenadier a little while back. I was really interested in it, and I was told of hoping that you guys would keep updating it. Maybe even keep it for a little while. But you didn’t. So then I go and see that you posted some other video by yourself on your Facebook page and it got me wondering about if they fixed some of the problems. So that’s what I wanted to know, the things that you guys complained about, did they fix some of them? Did they fix all of them?

— QI Jin Ki

A: Thanks for the email, and – YES – they did make some notable improvements!

I recently attended an event for the updated Grenadier and Quartermaster. Lucky for me, it was an easy drive from my place, and the weather was great. This gave me a chance to find out if they ironed out the biggest issue I had with the vehicle; its steering. Sure, there are other issues, like some of its electronics and its AC system (which were addressed as well), but the steering was a real concern. In the past, it was vague, hard to center and required constant corrections. Additionally, the turning circle was akin to the USS Missouri.

Fixed! Well, mostly. The 2026 INEOS trucks get a new variable-ratio steering box,. Around center it’s tighter and more direct, making highway cruising, lane changes, and swept-road driving feel noticeably more confident than earlier models. Far less corrections are needed, and the response is less “cabbage truck” and more “modern heavy duty pickup truck-like” which is a great improvement.

Additionally, it does this cool think at full tilt: when you pull the steering all the way to its maximum rotation and hold it there, the steering box gives up a little bit more leeway. This gives you a five-percent tighter turning radius, which is noticeable. Parking these things was always a pain, but it’s now easier.

And, there’s more…

An upgraded ADAS (advanced driver assistance) suite is part of the 2026 refresh, including improved lane assist and emergency braking with pedestrian/cyclist detection in some markets. A home screen shortcut lets drivers quickly mute or deactivate the Intelligent Speed Assist alerts that many owners (especially Roman) found intrusive. The HVAC system has been tuned for faster and more predictable heating and cooling, but it’s still pretty noisy, and the cooling system is still sluggish, compared to comparable brands.

There have been a few additional enhancements inside, and the exterior has a few updates as well. Simple interior upgrades like seatback storage nets and an auto-dimming rearview mirror improve daily usability, but it would be WAY better if it were offered with a LCD screen, that even Hyundai offers. INEOS has added a new Black Edition that packages a high-spec Grenadier with a monochrome look. That includes glossy black wheels, dark grille, skid plates, privacy glass, and a dark interior.

Here’s the thing –

I absolutely adore the INEOS trucks, and they ARE trucks. Built on a beefy frame with solid front and rear axles, they are built for serious off-road performance. Very few vehicles can hope to match its rugged capability, and it’s curbside swagger is off the charts. These new improvements make for a much better driving experience. That’s especially true for folks who want to commute with these things, as they were initially built to take on remarkably challenging off-road terrain.

With that being said, they are not as owner friendly as vehicles like the modern Land Rover Defender, or a G-Wagon, or even a loaded Bronco or Wrangler. These vehicles appeal to people who want capability on another level, but are willing to make some sacrifices. It’s true.

While I’ve been in Los Angeles, I have seen more of these vehicles than in any other state (including Colorado) over the past few years. That’s not because they need them here, but because they’re cool. Is it worth $80,000 and up to be this “cool?” I might be the wrong guy to ask, because I would actually take one off-road, on adventures and into the unknown.

—



— N

The last question comes from a fan who wants to know what my favorite EVs to drive in L.A. are.

Q:(Via: Facebook) Nathan! What are your favorite EVs you’ve driven while living in Los Angeles?

Do you have one that stands out? Can you add the prices?

— HaveGoatWillTravel09

A: Good question!

I listed some of my favorites, and links to their reviews, or videos. I added in an approximate MSRP as pricing is constantly shifting on EVs. While I still have my own internal combustion preferences, some of these vehicles have truly impressed me with their overall ability to make me smile. One of my favorites is still the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, but that’s a vehicle I experienced well before the ones listed. That’s why it’s not here.

2026 Nissan Leaf $32,000

I honestly believe that the new Nissan Leaf could help turn the struggling automaker around. It should have been built a few years back, but that’s all in the past. This is a friendly little thing, and it is a remarkably confident driver. Sure, it’s not as much fun as I would like, but its spacious, utilitarian, economical, easy to drive, and it’s a killer deal.

2026 Tesla Model Y RWD $44,000

Truth be told, I’m not a huge Tesla fan. It has nothing to do with Musk, or politics; but it has everything to do with ubiquity. I am not a fan of a limited color palette, bland styling and lack of design evolution. Ah, but the newest Model Y has updated style, and it’s a very good driving vehicle. Folks are discovering that (fairly) inexpensive wraps wake up the design, making for better curbside swagger. They still ride a bit harsh for my taste, and some of the tech is not my favorite, but you can’t beat the range, performance and affordability for a base model.

The $59,000 – $77,000 Hyundai Ioniq9 AWD

Hyundai products would dominate this list, as there are so many good ones, but the new Ioniq 9 stands out. Even the base model is exceptionally well balanced, and the top level Calligraphy model is almost at Genesis-levels of luxury. It drives kind of heavy, but the overall handling is quite good. Many passengers have swooned over the seating comfort and interior design. Outside, it’s a bit polarizing, but I think it has a unique look to it, and it feels sleek altogether. One thing that irritates me: our market does not get the all-wheel steering option. Boo!

$66,000 2026 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack 4-Door AWD

If Dodge gave me one of these to be my daily, I would rock it hard, and drive it like a thief. It’s a blast to drive, it’s remarkably comfortable, surprisingly utilitarian and it has an outstanding exterior design. I love fun cars, and this heavy beast IS fun to drive. Sure, there have been teething problems, and it isn’t exactly cheap, but I think it’s a lot of EV for the money; as long as you don’t go crazy with the options.

Did I mention it’s sexy as hell?

The $74,000 Genesis GV60 Performance AWD

I wasn’t going to add this vehicle as it is a cousin to the Ioniq 5 (and EV6), and there are other Hyundai products on this list. Here’s the thing: when my significant other caught sight of this vehicle, she was smitten. Not only did she love the way the exterior design looked, she was batty for the interior. Admittedly, internally, it is built to high-end European standards, and many of the internal design components are outstanding. It’s fast and sexy; yet compliant and comfortable. I do think it’s rather pricy, but it competes competently against European and Japanese rivals.

Bonus: Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology SUV $164,000

Sure, the range isn’t great, and it is ostentatious Still, I had so much fun driving the G 580, and it was every-bit a G Wagon on the streets. In some ways it reminds me of the Daytona: it has a more logical internal combustion companion, but it has merits of its own as well. The automaker is having a hard time pushing these babies: and at this price, I can see why. Still, it’s FAR more logical to have the EV version in its spawning grounds of Beverly Hills and Miami, over a gas version.

Hope this helped!

– N